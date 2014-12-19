This Spectacular Megayacht Has An Infinity Pool And Its Own Art Gallery

This 288-foot superyacht — with an infinity pool, art gallery, and hair salon on board — was purchased earlier this year and is headed to the Middle East.

The broker, Moran Ship & Yacht, would not disclose the sale price, but the yacht was previously available for charter for $US1.29 million per week.

The Quattroelle, built last year by

Lurssen, has five spacious decks and a number of outdoor social areas perfect for soaking up the sun.

The streamlined exterior and lavish interior were both designed by

Nuvolari Lenard and can accommodate up to 12 guests in six spacious suites, with space for a crew of 29.

Additional reporting by Liz O’Connor.

[An earlier version of this post was written by Alex Davies.]

Designers at Nuvolari Lenard didn't want the Quattroelle to look like a small cruise ship -- instead they wanted it to look 'sporty' and designed the exterior as such. The owner's deck, seen here, has ample space for entertaining. It's the largest and most luxurious of the five decks with three cabins, four full bathrooms, a day head (small bathroom), an office, a pantry, and two outdoor terraces. Thirteen different types of stones were used when designing the interior of the ship. A sparkling white double vanity can be seen here in one of the yacht's many bathrooms. It's not totally clear what's going on with this lighting fixture. Although the yacht has a full cinema with an enormous screen for movies, almost every room features a smaller screen for guests. A full bar with accompanying seating area features a mirrored ceiling and is perfect for those chilly nights on the open sea. The massive yacht has almost too many extravagant seating areas to count, including these two, which face away from each other and attempt to divide the room into two separate sections. This sitting room, although heavy on pillows, has a tasteful hardwood panel to hide what's no doubt another flatscreen embedded in the wall. The yacht features a crystal-encrusted dining room that can seat up to 16 for formal entertaining... ...and a more casual (but still somehow incredibly formal) outdoor setting that can seat 14, perhaps for lunch. Guests who recline in this 'alcove' can enjoy a great view of both the television program of their choosing and the wide open ocean. Just be careful not to spill. Someone really likes pillows. The impressive engine room is seen here. The yacht's two super-powerful Cat 3516B-HD engines propel the boat forward with style. The Quattroelle can travel at up to 16 knots, or about 20 miles per hour, an impressive rate for a boat its size. The ship's captain can speak to the entire crew via a loudspeaker in the pilothouse, and eight screens provide various information to help the crew navigate with precision. Another of the yacht's 10+ bathrooms is seen here, complete with a tub overlooking the ocean and towels emblazoned with the Quattroelle's signature mark: 4 Ls. They stand for Love, Life, Luxury, and Liberty. Logical for an incredibly fancy yacht. Even the guest cabins feature desks, in case you need to get some urgent work done during your swanky vacation. The ship's hallways feature marble floors with delicate carpeting and works of art on the walls. A grand staircase with a stylised modern banister beckons guests toward the upper levels of the ship. The full cinema is one of the boat's most unique features -- instead of being buried on one of the lower levels of the ship, it's situated on the main deck, allowing guests to make a seamless transition from outdoor to indoor entertainment. The massive infinity pool has an artificial counter-current and a full dive station, and appears to drop off directly into the ocean. The ship also features a full on-board spa... ...and this cushy outdoor seating area that directly overlooks the additional eight-person spa pool. Guests can work up a sweat in the Quattroelle's spacious gym while they soak in spectacular ocean views. The enormous kitchen is fully-staffed and outfitted with stainless steel appliances, countertops, and cabinets. Another of the guest suites is pictured here, with a lavish interior and useful room-darkening shades. Here we can see yet another spacious guest cabin. Enormous glass windows are a constant throughout the ship, allowing those inside to see the open ocean from almost anywhere. The boat is large enough to feature a fully-staffed hair-and-makeup salon. It also holds an art gallery. The belly of the yacht holds luxury water sports toys including multiple jet skis and an additional smaller boat for waterskiing. Guests can buzz around the ship in the boat's two custom tender dinghies. These 'toys' can easily be loaded back into the ship's garage.

