A Mysterious Middle Eastern Mogul Bought This Insane Megayacht With An Infinity Pool

A 288-foot superyacht with an infinity pool, art gallery, and hair salon on board has been purchased and is headed to the Middle East.

The broker, Moran Ship & Yacht, would not disclose the new owner or sale price, but the yacht was previously available for charter for $US1.29 million per week.

The Quattroelle, built last year by

Lurssen, has five spacious decks and a number of outdoor social areas perfect for soaking up the sun.

The streamlined exterior and lavish interior were both designed by

Nuvolari Lenard and can accommodate up to 12 guests in six spacious suites, with space for a crew of 29.

Additional reporting by Liz O’Connor.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.