YACHT OF THE WEEK: Charter A Megayacht With An Infinity Pool For $1.3 Million A Week

A 228-foot superyacht built just this year is now available for charter in the Caribbean or Mediterranean.



The Quatroelle, built by Lurssen, is a “family-oriented” megayacht with five spacious decks and a number of outdoor social areas perfect for soaking up the sun.

The streamlined exterior and lavish interior were both designed by Nuvolari Lenard and can accommodate up to 12 guests in six spacious suites, with additional space for four personal staff in two more cabins. The boat also fits a crew of 29.

This stunning ship, which has an art gallery and a hair salon onboard, is available for charter via Moran Yacht & Ship for €1 million, or about $1.29 million, per week.

