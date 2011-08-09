FOR SALE: A $120 Million Megayacht That Goes Where Other Boats Cannot

Photo: JamesList

Pegaso, a new 240-foot megayacht custom built by Freire Shipyard in Vigo, Spain, has been listed for sale via Fraser Yachts for about $120 million.The expedition-style luxury yacht, with a steel hull and aluminium superstructure, recently marked the successful completion of sea trials and is in the final finishing stage.



The yacht’s exterior styling is by H2 Yacht Design with a luxurious interior by Mark Berryman. Pegaso offers luxe accommodation for up to 12 guests in 6 suites, along with 27 crew onboard for a service-oriented experience.

She’s capable of a maximum speed of 18 knots from her 6,200 hp twin diesels.

The yacht has a cruising speed of 14 knots with a range of 10,000 nautical miles at cruising speed. She is in fact classified as a Commercial Research Vessel by Lloyds, enabling her to gain access to some marine reserves and other areas normally off limits to regular yachts.

Other features include a 10 tonne submersible with diver lockout for exploring under the waves, and a helipad. Unlike most explorer yachts the Pegaso has no ungainly lines or unpleasant angles. Look for an adventurous tycoon type to snap this one up quick.

