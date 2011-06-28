YACHT OF THE DAY: Buy This Party Boat With A Glass-Bottom Jacuzzi And Rotating Bed For $50 Million

Photo: Sherakan

The 230 foot megayacht Sherakhan doesn’t owe her retro-esque good looks to some dilettante designer’s doodling.She actually started life as a commercial cruiser back in 1965.



The stylish yacht, originally built by Holland’s Vuyk en Zonen and most recently refit in 2008, she has been listed for sale via Camper & Nicholsons for about $50 million.

Click here to tour the yacht >

Her Swinging Sixties origins are carried over in some distinctly sexy features, chief among them a glass-bottomed Jacuzzi with capacity for 26.

Other orgiastic amenities include a revolving bed in the master suite straight out of a Bond film and a dining room for 22 that sits beneath the glass-bottomed Jacuzzi, which acts as an atrium.

Other luxe touches include a white grand piano, fireplace, massage room and sauna, beauty salon, bar and library.

With accommodations for 26 guests in enormous staterooms and 18 crew in total she makes an ultra-luxe charter prospect, commanding rates of about $500,000 per week.

Her stately cruising speed of 12 knots doesn’t exactly give you whiplash but that’s hardly the point with a yacht this size.

So get on the phone to your broker and then find the 25 blondes you’re going to fill the Jacuzzi with…

Check out the Sherakhan for sale on JamesList.

Click here to tour the yacht >

Read more at James Spotting.

James Spotting is the official blog of JamesList.com, the world’s smartest luxury marketplace with headquarters in Stockholm, Sweden, offices in Marbella, Spain and representation in London, Frankfurt, Singapore and Miami. JamesList features more than 65,000 private jets, yachts, luxury cars, properties and exclusive watches for sale and rent from a trusted network of dealers around the world. James Spotting tracks the latest and coolest luxury news and trends from around the globe.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.