MegaUpload's Playboy Founder Kim Dotcom Is Also One Of The Best Gamers In The World

Photo: 3news.co.nz

Between jetsetting around the world, hanging with Bruce Willis, and buying up sportscars, MegaUpload founder and multimillionaire Kim Dotcom had time to cultivate some other hobbies.Perhaps cultivate isn’t a strong enough word.



Three weeks ago, Dotcom became the top Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 online player in the entire world, VentureBeat reports.

To put that accomplishment in perspective, COD:MW3 is the best-selling video game of all time, and millions of people spend countless hours every day addicted to it.

Ironically, the game is also one of the most pirated games ever, according to the BitTorrent blog.

