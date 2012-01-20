The Feds Just Shut Down A Huge File Sharing Site And Charged Its Founder With Piracy

Photo: Lifehacker

A day after sites like Wikipedia and Reddit protested SOPA (the Stop Online Piracy Act), federal prosecutors have shut down file-sharing site Megaupload.com and charged its founder and others with piracy, the Associated Press reports.The indictment puts the amount of lost revenue from Megaupload at $500 million, and says the site was once the 13th most popular website in the world.



The company lists rapper and producer Swizz Beatz — the husband of Alicia Keys, who endorsed Megaupload — as their CEO.

But the six defendants include Kim Dotcom, the site’s founder, former CEO and chief innovation officer, and five others. Four, including Dotcom, have been arrested.

The indictment says Dotcom made $42 million from the Megaupload site in 2010.

Megaupload was also recently the subject of a controversy involving a song promoting the site that featured endorsements from a number of stars, including Kanye West and Kim Kardashian. Universal Music Group had the video blocked, accusing the site of using one of their artists without authorization.

The song claims that the site has 1 billion users total and 50 million per day.

