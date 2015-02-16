A programmer from Megaupload has been sentenced to a year in prison

One of the men who helped to create filesharing site Megaupload has been sentenced to a year in prison after pleading guilty to copyright infringement.

Ars Technica reports that Andrus Nõmm was arrested in Virginia last week, after agreeing to drop his extradition fight in the Netherlands.

Nõmm admitted in court that he worked for Megaupload from 2007 to 2012, and he also said that the damage to copyright holders amounted to over $US400 million.

Megaupload was a popular filesharing site run by Kim Dotcom. Unlike The Pirate Bay, Megaupload’s staff has always claimed that they were unaware of any illegal material being stored on the site.

The site even enlisted well-known musicians to star in a music video:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Kim Dotcom is currently staying in his New Zealand mansion, where he is awaiting an extradition hearing expected to be held in June. But his legal costs are beginning to mount up, and he claims that he has run out of money after spending over $US10 million defending himself in court.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.