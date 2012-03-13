'A Large Number' Of Megaupload Accounts Belong To US Government Officials

Kim Dotcom

Recently released from prison, Kim Dotcom revealed that many Megaupload accounts belong to members of the US government, reports Torrent Freak.The file hosting service was disabled due to suspected copyright infringement in a huge raid that separated users from their uploaded files, personal and professional, regardless of if they were infringing or not.



Megaupload has been investigating options to reunite users with their data, even if only temporarily. This led to an interesting discovery that Megaupload founder Kim Dotcom explained:

“We found a large number of [Megaupload] accounts from US government officials including the Department of Justice and the US Senate…I hope we will soon have permission to give them and the rest of our users access to their files.”

News on how to retrieve lost files is expected in about a week.

