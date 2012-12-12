MEGATRENDS: The 6 'Gamechangers' That Will Impact The Planet For Decades

The Office of the Director of National Intelligence is out with its annual forecast of what the world will look like in 2050.
The report focuses on six “gamechanging” trends and events that will shape the world in the coming years.
Some we were mostly aware of — like threats to global economies from developed countries’ deficits.
But many others — like the prospect of new technology and the potential for increased conflict — surprised us.
Read on to see what the world will look like.
GOVERNANCE GAP: Growing middle classes in developing countries will increase demand for rule of law and government accountability.
GOVERNANCE GAP: Climate stress, which will exacerbate water scarcity, could actually cause some governments to collapse.
CONFLICT: Tensions have increased as the international system has become more fragmented and existing norms of cooperation fall out of favour.
REGIONAL INSTABILITY: The Middle East's youth population is getting younger, and unemployment is rising.
REGIONAL INSTABILITY: Latin America's growing middle class will clash with countries' inherent populism.
REGIONAL INSTABILITY: Using a new global power index, China will still surpass the US, but by 2040 instead of earlier.
TECH: Three key technology areas will see wide inovation: information, the ability to store which is getting increasingly cheaper
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.