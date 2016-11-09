There's a shock-absorbing horseshoe made from plastic which clips on and off

The steel horseshoe, which has been used for centuries, has been reinvented by an Austrian company.

The new shoes, which are called Megasus Horserunners, are shock absorbing, made from plastic, and can easily clip on and off.

The creators say the shoes allow for greater hoof movement than steel shoes, which are supposed to be better for the horse.

Produced by Leon Siciliano

