VIDEO: Here's The New Football Field-Long Megascreen In Times Square That Google Will Take Over

A brand new high-definition video display made its debut this week in front of the Marriott Marquis hotel in Times Square.

The screen runs nearly a length of a football field from 45th to 46th Street along Broadway, and is 8 stories tall. The display is made up of 24 million pixels and it is the highest resolution LED of its size in the world.

Google will be the debut advertiser, taking over the screen from November 24 until the end of the year in an undisclosed deal.

Produced by Devan Joseph. Video courtesy of AP.

