15 of the most daring looks Megan Thee Stallion has ever worn
Samantha Grindell
Megan Thee Stallion isn’t afraid to take fashion risks.
At the 2021 US Grand Prix, she wore a black dress covered in sheer cutouts.
Here’s a look at some of the most daring looks the rapper has worn throughout her career.
Megan Thee Stallion wore a skin-baring white set in May of 2019.
Spotify celebrated the launch of Megan Thee Stallion’s mixtape “Fever”
with a launch party in Houston in 2019.
The rapper wore a white halter top and matching backless chaps for the occasion. She paired the look with a black cowboy hat.
A few months later, the rapper made a statement in an all-red look that included thigh-high boots.
At the 2019 WPGC Birthday Bash, Megan performed in a sparkly red bra and thong bottoms.
She wore a red cowboy hat and patterned red boots with the striking set.
Megan took her love of two pieces to the next level at the 2019 BET Awards.
Megan’s bejeweled top exposed her stomach, with rows of chains dripping down from it.
The coordinating skirt was sheer and had two thigh-high slits that showed off her ankle-high heels. A gold choker completed the look.
The rapper wore a set that exposed her bra at Lil Weezyana 2019.
Megan sported a super cropped top and a coordinating thong that connected to her boots through strips of fabric.
The top exposed her black bra, which complemented black fishnet tights.
Megan rocked an eye-catching red dress for the 2019 American Music Awards.
The Bryan Hearns gown had a plunging neckline, and its fabric gathered at Megan’s hips.
A thigh-high slit showed off her leg and coordinating red Jennifer Le shoes. The ensemble evoked the look of the cartoon character Jessica Rabbit.
Later that night, Megan performed in a sheer black bodysuit.
The see-through bodysuit had sparkly detailing on the arms and legs.
A sparkly black bra and underwear were visible beneath the suit as well.
Megan wore another see-through look to perform at the 2021 Grammy Awards.
Bryan Hearns and Dolce & Gabbana designed the Swarovski crystal-encrusted bodysuit for Megan.
The center of the bodice was see-through, adding dimension to the sparkly look.
In May 2021, Megan wore a minidress with a daring cutout to the iHeart Radio Music Awards.
The custom Bryan Hearns dress had one shoulder and a sparkly gold pattern.
A cutout ran from the shoulder to the seam in a diagonal line, showing off Megan’s curves.
Megan’s dress for the 2021 BET Awards had daring slits on each side.
The custom Jean Paul Gaultier gown had a sweetheart neckline and flowed into a column shape in the front and back.
The sides were totally open, with crystal straps connecting the sides and top of the gown.
To perform at the BET Awards, Megan changed into a sheer and latex bodysuit.
The bulk of the ensemble, which included long sleeves and attached boots, were made of latex, while sheer panels of fabric cut through the bodice.
Megan donned a blonde wig and sunglasses for the performance look as well.
Megan wore a totally sheer dress with a daring slit to celebrate her Sports Illustrated cover.
At the 2021 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue party, Megan, who is the first rapper to be on the cover of the magazine
, wore a sparkly, see-through Natalia Fedner dress.
The sheer gown exposed a thong Megan wore beneath the dress, and a dramatic slit added to the look. Forty feet of vintage Swarovski chains connected the sides of the slit.
Megan rocked another transparent look at the 2021 Rolling Loud festival.
Megan went for a monochromatic look at the festival, pairing a mesh orange minidress with a bedazzled bra and coordinating thong.
The dress had a bodice cutout that exposed her bra.
Megan stunned in an all-lace look at the BottleRock Napa Valley festival in September 2021.
Megan wore another two-piece set at the festival, donning a black lace corset top and coordinating shorts.
The lace sat atop black sheer fabric, and the back of Megan’s shorts featured crisscross ties that exposed the star’s skin. A black jacket completed the look.
Megan embraced tassels at the Austin City Limits Music Festival in October 2021.
Megan’s western look featured a bedazzled bodysuit with daring cutouts, a statement belt, and one sleeve that had tassels flowing from it.
The black garment had a thong back, and Megan paired the look with matching thigh-high boots.
Megan stunned in a velvet and sheer catsuit at the 2021 United States Grand Prix in October 2021.
The LaQuan Smith ensemble blended velvet fabric with sexy sheer cutouts on the chest, bodice, legs, and back.
The outfit’s high neckline and Megan’s sophisticated updo contrasted with the daring vibe of the outfit.