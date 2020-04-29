Megan Rapinoe said Vladimir Putin 'seems pretty gay' and is 'basically a drag queen' in a booze-fuelled, 4-hour Instagram Live with Sue Bird, Diana Taurasi, and Penny Taylor

Meredith Cash
Kyle Terada-USA TODAY SportsMegan Rapinoe (left) and Sue Bird.
  • Pink-haired USWNT star Megan Rapinoe and WNBA icon Sue Bird – who have been in a relationship since 2016 – have been hosting an Instagram Live series through quarantine called “A Touch More.”
  • This week, the couple had Diana Taurasi – arguably the greatest WNBA player of all time – and her wife, fellow WNBA great Penny Taylor, as guests on the show.
  • The four sports legends – and close friends – drank Moscow Mules and Taurasi-brand wine while discussing everything from Michael Jordan and Maradona to Russia and the women’s sports landscape.
  • Nearly three hours – and many refills – into the chat, Rapinoe said Russian President Vladimir Putin “seems pretty gay” and is “basically a drag queen” while discussing wanting to visit his country.
Megan Rapinoe has never held back from speaking truth to power, and she did so in no uncertain terms Saturday night into Sunday morning.

FILE - In this Sunday, July 7, 2019 file photo, United States' Megan Rapinoe poses with her individual awards at the end of the Women's World Cup final soccer match between US and The Netherlands at the Stade de Lyon in Decines, outside Lyon, France. The U.S. men's national team urged the U.S. Soccer Federation to sharply increase pay of the American women and accused the governing body of making low-ball offers in negotiations with the men. The union for the women's team filed a gender discrimination lawsuit against the USSF that is scheduled for trial starting May 5. The women agreed to a collective bargaining agreement in April 2017 that extends through 2021. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco, File)Associated Press2019 Women’s Ballon d’Or winner Megan Rapinoe.

And this time, the USWNT superstar got to talking about none other than Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Rapinoe and WNBA icon Sue Bird – who have been in a relationship since 2016 – have been hosting an Instagram Live series through quarantine called “A Touch More.” On Saturday nights at 9 p.m. ET, the sports power couple answers audience questions, raises money for charity, discusses their weekly quarrels, and speaks with special guests.

This week, they had Diana Taurasi – arguably the greatest WNBA player of all time – and her wife, fellow WNBA great Penny Taylor, as guests on the show. Taurasi and Bird spent years playing basketball in Russia together, so they reminisced about their time abroad during much of the 4-hour show.

David Butler II-USA TODAY SportsSue Bird (left) and Diana Taurasi have long been teammates together for USA basketball.

After multiple hours of conversation and multiple rounds of Moscow Mules and Taurasi-brand wine, an “obviously drunk” Rapinoe said she’d love to visit Russia someday but “don’t tell them I’m gay.”

Vladimit PutinREUTERS/Ria Novosti/Pool/Alexei DruzhininRussian President Vladimir Putin on a horse.

Taurasi assured her that Russians aren’t, on the whole, hateful towards gay people and “love drag queens,” but Putin himself is a different story.

“Well Putin … Putin seems pretty gay,” Rapinoe said.

“I mean… Putin’s basically a drag queen, his whole thing on the horse, I’m like, was this a big drag show, Putin?” she added. “All you need is like a fur cape down your back and like, you coulda fooled us.”

Check out the clip below:

Rapinoe later professed that she was “obviously drunk” and joked that the interview going long is “totally encroaching on my credibility [and] as a journalist, this is embarrassing.”

Bird added that the length of the discussion – which ran well past 1 a.m. ET – was “encroaching on my bedtime.”

Fans of the Saturday night Instagram Live show can buy “A Touch More” T-shirts and hoodies – the proceeds from which provide meals to kids and families in need via Hunger: Not Impossible – on Represent.com.

