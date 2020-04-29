Megan Rapinoe said Vladimir Putin 'seems pretty gay' and is 'basically a drag queen' in a booze-fuelled, 4-hour Instagram Live with Sue Bird, Diana Taurasi, and Penny Taylor

Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports Megan Rapinoe (left) and Sue Bird.

Pink-haired USWNT star Megan Rapinoe and WNBA icon Sue Bird – who have been in a relationship since 2016 – have been hosting an Instagram Live series through quarantine called “A Touch More.”

This week, the couple had Diana Taurasi – arguably the greatest WNBA player of all time – and her wife, fellow WNBA great Penny Taylor, as guests on the show.

The four sports legends – and close friends – drank Moscow Mules and Taurasi-brand wine while discussing everything from Michael Jordan and Maradona to Russia and the women’s sports landscape.

Nearly three hours – and many refills – into the chat, Rapinoe said Russian President Vladimir Putin “seems pretty gay” and is “basically a drag queen” while discussing wanting to visit his country.

Megan Rapinoe has never held back from speaking truth to power, and she did so in no uncertain terms Saturday night into Sunday morning.

Associated Press 2019 Women’s Ballon d’Or winner Megan Rapinoe.

And this time, the USWNT superstar got to talking about none other than Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Rapinoe and WNBA icon Sue Bird – who have been in a relationship since 2016 – have been hosting an Instagram Live series through quarantine called “A Touch More.” On Saturday nights at 9 p.m. ET, the sports power couple answers audience questions, raises money for charity, discusses their weekly quarrels, and speaks with special guests.

This week, they had Diana Taurasi – arguably the greatest WNBA player of all time – and her wife, fellow WNBA great Penny Taylor, as guests on the show. Taurasi and Bird spent years playing basketball in Russia together, so they reminisced about their time abroad during much of the 4-hour show.

David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports Sue Bird (left) and Diana Taurasi have long been teammates together for USA basketball.

After multiple hours of conversation and multiple rounds of Moscow Mules and Taurasi-brand wine, an “obviously drunk” Rapinoe said she’d love to visit Russia someday but “don’t tell them I’m gay.”

REUTERS/Ria Novosti/Pool/Alexei Druzhinin Russian President Vladimir Putin on a horse.

Taurasi assured her that Russians aren’t, on the whole, hateful towards gay people and “love drag queens,” but Putin himself is a different story.

“Well Putin … Putin seems pretty gay,” Rapinoe said.

“I mean… Putin’s basically a drag queen, his whole thing on the horse, I’m like, was this a big drag show, Putin?” she added. “All you need is like a fur cape down your back and like, you coulda fooled us.”

Rapinoe later professed that she was “obviously drunk” and joked that the interview going long is “totally encroaching on my credibility [and] as a journalist, this is embarrassing.”

"Well, I'm OBVIOUSLY drunk… This is totally encroaching on my credibility." – Megan Rapinoe, #ATouchMore — Meredith Cash (@mercash22) April 26, 2020

Bird added that the length of the discussion – which ran well past 1 a.m. ET – was “encroaching on my bedtime.”

Fans of the Saturday night Instagram Live show can buy “A Touch More” T-shirts and hoodies – the proceeds from which provide meals to kids and families in need via Hunger: Not Impossible – on Represent.com.

