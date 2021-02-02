Megan Rapinoe called Sarah Bouhaddi 'overrated.' Now the French goalie is expected to become her teammate.

Joosep Martinson – FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images Sarah Bouhaddi slide tackles Megan Rapinoe during the 2019 World Cup.

Megan Rapinoe called French national team goalkeeper Sarah Bouhaddi “overrated” during an episode of her Instagram live series, “A Touch More,” last year.

The USWNT star famously scored twice on Bouhaddi during their 2019 World Cup semi-final match.

The keeper is now rumoured to be joining Rapinoe’s NWSL club, OL Reign.

Things are about to get pretty awkward in the OL Reign locker room.

Olympique Lyonnais President Jean-Michel Aulas announced in late January that two stars from the powerhouse European club â€” which has won the Champions League on the women’s side in each of the past five seasons â€” are slated to join their NWSL counterpart in 2021. The OL Group gained majority ownership of Reign in late 2019, which has streamlined the transition overseas for athletes on both sides of the Atlantic.

AP PhotoAlvaro Barrientos Lyon celebrates its 2019-2020 Champions League victory.

Aulas teased that goalkeeper Sarah Bouhaddi, midfielder Dzsenifer MarozsÃ¡n, and defender Wendie Renard â€” three members of Insider’s list of the 50 best soccer players in the world â€” were eligible to make the move stateside to join OL Reign. And considering Bouhaddi and MarozsÃ¡n were both rumoured to be joining the Utah Royals before the COVID-19 pandemic, it seems likely that the pair will be heading to Tacoma to join Farid Benstiti’s squad.

????Huge #NWSL news???? Olympique Lyonnais President Jean-Michel Aulas says two of the following three Lyon players will suit up for @OLReign next year:

– Sarah Bouhaddi (Goalkeeper)

– Dzsenifer Marozsán (Midfielder)

– Wendie Renard (Defender) (cont.) https://t.co/hH4lVsocW4 — Meredith Cash (@mercash22) January 25, 2021

Now here’s where it gets awkward.

OL Reign is already home to a handful of superstars, including USWNT striker Megan Rapinoe. The pink-haired prolific scorer won the Golden Ball and Golden Boot after dominating the 2019 World Cup. Her performance against the hometown French squad was instrumental in helping the USWNT advance to the final. Rapinoe scored both goals for the USWNT in their 2-1 victory over Les Bleues, and Bouhaddi was on the receiving end of each.

Nearly a year later, Rapinoe added insult to injury by calling The Best FIFA Women’s Goalkeeper of 2020 “overrated” during a booze-fuelled episode of her Instagram live series, “A Touch More.”

“Controversial â€” I think the goalkeeper at Lyon and for France is overrated,” Rapinoe said of Bouhaddi in May. “She’s really good at a lot of things, but she comes flailing. Sorry, Saha.”

“I played with her,” she added as an aside to her fiancÃ©e, WNBA legend Sue Bird. “She comes flailing for s— and is too wild. Too much of a liability.”

I did my journalistic duty and rewatched "A Touch More" to find the moment when Megan Rapinoe called French goalkeeper Sarah Bouhaddi "overrated." Bouhaddi currently plays for Lyon but is rumored to be joining Rapinoe on #NWSL side OL Reign later this year: pic.twitter.com/OUUEE9wCmt — Meredith Cash (@mercash22) January 25, 2021

The yet-to-be-announced Lyon stars are not expected to compete in the NWSL until after the European season ends. But Rapinoe will undoubtedly have some explaining to do if Bouhaddi winds up as one of the two players suiting up for OL Reign come fall.

