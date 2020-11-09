Megan Rapinoe says she is proud to use her platform to speak out on political issues, and has urged more privileged white athletes to do the same

Getty/Kevin Cox Rapinoe taking the knee in 2016.

Megan Rapinoe says she is proud to use her platform to speak out about political issues for those who can’t and has urged more “privileged” white athletes to do the same.

Rapinoe first took the knee in 2016 to show support for Colin Kaepernick’s protest against racial injustice, and has since continued to either kneel or stand silent during the national anthem.

“I’m proud of it, to be honest. I’m proud of speaking my mind and doing the right thing. I feel this is how change is made,”Rapinoe told BBC Sport.

“White athletes, particularly male athletes, don’t feel the effects that other people do; they don’t feel the effects of racism, sexism, misogyny or pay inequity,” she added. “”We don’t speak out because we are privileged and we don’t have to.”

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Megan Rapinoe says she is proud to use her platform to speak out about political issues for those who can’t and has urged more “privileged” white athletes to do the same.

The 35-year-old USWNT star sparked outrage in September 2016 when she took a knee during the American national anthem to show support for Colin Kaepernick’s protest against racial injustice.

In her autobiography, One Life, Rapinoe said she was “called every name under the sun” for the protest, however despite the outrage, has since continued to either kneel or stand silent during the anthem.

“I’m proud of it, to be honest. I’m proud of speaking my mind and doing the right thing. I feel this is how change is made,”the two-time World Cup winner told BBC Sport when asked about taking a knee.

“Any time I have someone try to explain or argue with me about kneeling or arguing, it’s just an incoherent, fumbling, patriotic mess, right? Taking a knee sharpened my understanding of what I did, how I supported Colin and sharpened my resolve in that.

“It was not a comfortable time. I certainly felt that at least my international career was a little bit in jeopardy.

“It showed me a lot of true colours around me in a lot of different ways. The critics yell really loud and I had a federation who clearly didn’t support me and, I felt, a coach who really didn’t support me, but I had so many people around me who always stuck by me and were with me the whole time.

“But you have a choice of what you do in the world. You just have to be prepared to wear the consequences of your actions.”

Sportspeople across the world have taken the knee prior to matches and events over the past months to show solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement, with the gesture’s widespread use sparked by the police killing of George Floyd.

Floyd, despite several pleas for his life, died after officer Derek Chauvin knelt on his neck for nine-and-a-half minutes during an arrest in May.

While proud of those already taking the knee, particularly in the National Women’s Soccer League, Rapinoe has urged more white athletes to follow suit.

You love to see it. You love to see these women using their voice, demanding better for America, and for black people and people of color. @TheNCCourage and @ThornsFC kneeling in solidarity with @Kaepernick7 and @Blklivesmatter ✊????✊????✊????✊????✊???? pic.twitter.com/8Urlj5FMPn — Megan Rapinoe (@mPinoe) June 27, 2020

“A lot of times, white athletes, particularly male athletes, don’t feel the effects that other people do; they don’t feel the effects of racism, sexism, misogyny or pay inequity,” she said.

“We don’t speak out because we are privileged and we don’t have to. It comes in part from a lack of examination of your own life and the world around you.

“For white people and probably white men in general, they don’t really have to analyse the world around them to be successful. For example, if you’re gay, you’re constantly traversing a heteronormative world.

“While it is not necessarily people’s fault â€” people that were born now didn’t create the country the way it was created – that doesn’t mean you don’t have a responsibility to it.”

Read more:

TV ratings for North America’s top women’s soccer league are up a whopping 493%. Here’s how they succeeded as other sports are losing viewers.

Manchester City’s Sergio Aguero is facing accusations of ‘demeaning’ sexist behaviour after he put his arm round a female official

Alex Morgan says it was ‘the right decision’ for US Women’s National Team to leave some top stars off latest roster

A budding USWNT star credited the American dream after earning her first national team call up and becoming a US citizen in the same day

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.