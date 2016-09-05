US women's soccer star Megan Rapinoe kneeled during national anthem to support Colin Kaepernick

Colin Kaepernick’s protest of the national anthem is starting to spread and now it is being performed by people and in places most might not expect.

On Sunday, U.S. women’s national soccer team star Megan Rapinoe kneeled during the national anthem prior to the Seattle Reign’s match against the Portland Thorns.

Jesse Karangu captured the moment.

This is U.S. soccer star Megan Rapinoe joining Colin Kaepernick and kneeling during the national anthem yesterday. pic.twitter.com/LQfirSaaNs

— Jessie Karangu (@JMKTV) September 5, 2016

Rapinoe spoke with former national team star Julie Foudy about the move after the game, noting that the issues being brought up by Kaepernick are not just issues for people of colour.

“I’m disgusted with the way Colin has been treated and the fans and hatred he has received in all of this. It is overtly racist. ‘Stay in your place black man.’ Just didn’t feel right to me. And quite honestly being gay, I have stood with my hand over my heart during the national anthem & felt like I haven’t had my liberties protected, so I can absolutely sympathize with that feeling. The very least that I can do is continue the conversation with him by kneeling for the anthem … it needs to be everyone confronting problems in our country, not just people of colour … One player asked why I did it. I said for Colin Kaepernick. She said “Good for you.” Otherwise no reaction from team.”

Rapinoe went on to say that she intends to keep taking a knee during the anthem in future games.

