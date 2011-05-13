Square Hires A "Director Of Risk": Google's Megan Quinn

Photo: msquinn on Twitter

Square continues to raid Silicon Valley for talent: Its latest is to bring on a Director of Risk, former Google product manager Megan Quinn.That sounds like a big job, as risk and fraud analysis is a big part of any payments service, and will be important to Square’s future.



Quinn just tweeted: “my news: after seven great years @google, i’m excited to be joining @jack, @rabois and the awesome @square team!”

Quinn held a variety of roles at Google, including working in communications and strategic partner development before becoming a product manager in 2009, according to her LinkedIn page.

Earlier today, we noted that Square had poached a UI engineer from Apple, Mike Thole.

