Megan Mullally regrets helping Trump with a 'landslide' win: 'I'm not giving him any points'

Megan Mulllally has some personal insight into President-elect Donald Trump. On Wednesday’s “Late Show,” she recalled helping him win.

No, she wasn’t talking about votes in the presidential election. Mullally and Trump were paired together when the Emmys decided to throw its own version of “American Idol” called “Emmy Idol.”

That night, celebrities performed various television show theme songs and the viewers were able to vote via phone. Mullally and Trump performed the “Green Acres” theme song and the future US president really got into character.

Colbert tried to coax the actress into complimenting Trump. To which the “Will & Grace” star replied, “I’m not giving him any points. Sorry.”

Apparently, Trump didn’t take the competition lightly. He insisted that the pair had to come out on top of the competition.

“He wanted to win it,” Mullally said. “So we won it. The next day, I was in my ‘Will & Grace’ dressing room and the phone rang. It was Donald Trump. And he said, ‘You know what? We really needed to win that thing and we did. And you were a big part of that. Not only did we win it, we killed them. It was a landslide.'”

After Colbert congratulated her, Mullally said, “If he felt that way about ‘Emmy Idol,’ how do you think he felt about the presidential election?”

“He probably had to take a cold shower afterward,” Colbert joked.

Mullally clearly wasn’t a supporter of Trump’s candidacy, although this isn’t the first time she could be accused of helping him win. When the “Will & Grace” cast reunited for an election PSA, Mullally’s rich, elitist character, Karen, said she was definitely voting for Trump.

Watch the interview with Colbert below:

