Megan Mullally And Nick Offerman Are The Funniest Couple In Hollywood

Married for 13 years, Mullally is 10 years older than Offerman.

“Parks and Recreation” star Nick Offerman and “Will & Grace” actress Megan Mullally have been married for the past 13 years.



That’s, like, forever in Hollywood years.

So what makes the hilarious couple’s bond so unbreakable?

Vulture recently put together a history of their awesome marriage followed by a sit-down interview with the pair about their most memorable dates.

Here’s the best “awww” and most hilarious moments:

After honing their chops in the Chicago theatre scene (where they didn’t know each other), Mullally and Offerman first met after they had separately moved to Los Angeles and were both cast in the play “The Berlin Circle.”

They knew there were sparks when the two were driving and Offerman “put my hand on hers on the gearshift in the middle and that was very electric.” But Mullally told him she wasn’t about to “get involved” with somebody she was doing a play with.

Eventually, the two had their first dinner date — and Offerman won Mullally over with his overalls. “We sit down and Nick and the sidekick both were wearing overalls. Nick proceeded to tuck his napkin into the bib of his overalls and I just loved it. I was like, Wow, OK that’s a new one. That’s how we had our dinner and he didn’t spill anything on the bib of his overalls.”

The first time they consummated their relationship was after “a Glen Campbell concert at the Hollywood Bowl that put us in a very lustful mood apparently. We’re both big Glen Campbell fans — it’s one of the things that united us in eternal love.”

Offerman once played a plumber on “Will & Grace” who got to kiss Mullally’s character, Karen Walker.

“We fell in love, and before long, we could just tell that we wanted to stay together and make a life together. We wanted to declare to each other and our friends and family that we were in it to win it. It’s important to note that it was not the result of any planning on either of our parts. In fact, we were both looking rather in the other direction when we ran smack into it,” Offerman told the AV Club.

In 2003, The day before the Emmys, Mullally and Offerman threw a small get-together. Only upon arriving did the 20 guests learn it was actually Nick and Megan’s wedding.

The couple are 10 years apart, and have seen success at the same points in their lives. Mullally told Backstage: “I started Will & Grace when I was 39, and Nick started Parks and Rec when he was 39. And he’s really on the same trajectory; it’s all happening with the same timing. It’s so funny to see it all happening again. And he went through it with me. We met when I was 41, right before I got nominated for my first Emmy.”

Now, Offerman says “the conversation will come up where, if I say, ‘It would be really fun to have Megan play this part.’ And they go, ‘Do you think we could get her?!’ And I’m like, ‘She also thinks that this is a great script.'”

Offerman told GQ: “We put our relationship above everything else, including acting jobs, and that’s what — I think what can erode a relationship is allowing other things to take precedence over it. We have a rule that we will never do a job that will keep us apart for more than two weeks.”

The couple are currently co-starring in the comedy “The Kings of Summer.”

Watch the couple co-star on “Parks & Recreation”:

And listen to Mullally talk about Offerman to David Letterman:

