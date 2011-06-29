Pharma Research Is In A Big Decline

Photo: David Shankbone via Wikimedia Commons

Worried about me-too drugs? The medicalization of human variability in order to medicate them into compliance and/or sell them quack cures of dubious value? Ever-rising prices for brand name drugs pushing seniors into penury?Well, you can breathe a (slight) sigh of relief. For the first time ever last year, the global drug industry cut its R&D spending. The trend is expected to continue, at least in the near term.



If you’ll excuse me, the rest of us will be over here in the corner, freaking out a little bit.

