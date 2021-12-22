I worked out like Megan Fox for a week, and I think I could keep it up — with a few adjustments

A physique like Megan Fox’s does not come easy … at least not to me. Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images

Megan Fox has a no-nonsense approach to exercise.

She works out at least three days a week, two of which are “really hard.”

I found working out like the “Transformers” star challenging but surprisingly doable.

Megan Fox has dominated red carpet after red carpet this year.

From her flesh-toned VMAs gown to her bejeweled Met Gala look, the actress has made some bold fashion choices while showing off her incredible physique.

Her previous comments about her workout routine, as well as her diet, provide some insight into how she maintains her look.

Fox’s workout routine includes weight lifting, bursts of cardio, and pilates

In 2014, she told E! she does “bursts of cardio with really heavy weights. Circuit training.” According to Healthline, circuit training “involves rotating between several exercises that target different muscle groups with minimal rest in between.”

Fox’s trainer, Harley Pasternak, told People magazine in 2012 that the actress’ five-factor workout includes “a minimum five minute cardio warm-up, a lower body sculpting exercise, an upper body toning exercise, then an abdominal sculpting exercise, and finally, a five minute cool down.”

A sample workout similar to Fox’s, Insider reported in 2018, might consist of “a five-10 minute run on the treadmill, four rounds of 20 squats, push-ups, and crunches, followed by a five-minute cool down on the bike.”

While genetics, resources, and diet likely also contribute to Fox’s physique, I wanted to see how far I could get with just her workouts. I have done pilates, hot yoga, and some weight training in the past but not on the same level as Fox, so I was interested to see how challenging I’d find her routine.

The week started with a full-body workout with an emphasis on legs and glutes

These required a lot of core control, something I was not used to. Tayler Adigun

I’m not a fan of endurance training or lengthy cardio, so I was happy this was not a part of Fox’s routine.

I started every workout with at least five minutes of cardio to warm up. On the first day, I followed this with four sets of:

Walking lunges with two 10-pound (5kg) weights, finished with a squat and arm extension

15 single-leg overhead press squats

30-second plank hold

Since Fox told E! she lifts heavy weights, I made sure the weights felt challenging but not impossible. This workout approach has benefits: Insider’s Gabby Landsverk reported that strength training can be a more efficient way to get an athletic physique and lose fat compared to cardio.

I finished with 10 minutes on the elliptical.

I fared OK for my first day, although if the weights were any heavier I wouldn’t have been able to complete the arm extensions. Also, planks are admittedly one of my least favorite exercises because it feels like time is standing still.

As a result, by the end of the workout, I felt equal parts accomplished and exhausted.

On the second day, I followed Fox’s example and took a rest day

The next day I felt a little sore but nothing unbearable.

Fox has said she works out two to three times a week, so I knew I wouldn’t have to work out every day. Instead, I used the second day to rest. I did go on a walk since Pasternak advises clients to get in around 12,000 steps a day, or about 5 miles (8km). This is something I’ll have to work my way up to — I walked for 30 minutes on even terrain.

Next came a lower-body day with a glute focus

Squats of any variation are one of my favorite lower-body exercises. Tayler Adigun

This workout started similarly to day one, with a 7-minute walk on the elliptical for cardio. After the warm-up, I completed the following four times:

Smith Machine pulse squats, increasing the weight by 10 pounds (5kg) on the second and fourth set

20-pound (9kg) single-leg glute bridges

Elbow-to-knee taps in a plank position

I was supposed to cool down on the StairMaster but, by what I can only call a miracle, it was not working so I did a 10-minute incline walk on the treadmill at a speed of three instead.

My legs were shaking throughout and, in the future, I’d opt for three sets with heavier weight and fewer reps.

On day four, I worked on my upper body

These were a fun cardio variation. Tayler Adigun

This day I did four sets of:

20 dumbbell reverse butterflies with 10-pound (5kg) weights

100 jump ropes

20 weighted Russian-twist and sit-ups

For my cardio cooldown, I completed some medicine ball tosses.

The jump-roping was my least favorite part. I had to stop at the halfway point to catch my breath each time. However, I think this is a sustainable upper-body circuit for me and will likely keep it up.

Fox does an ‘intense amount of pilates’ so on the fifth day, I took a class

I enjoyed this class even though it was challenging. Tayler Adigun

In a 2009 Golden Globes interview, Fox told E! News, “I do a lot of pilates — an immense amount of pilates.”

Fox also reportedly takes indoor cycling classes, and I liked the variety of her workouts to keep things interesting. Plus, since I have done pilates before, I knew what to expect, although my prior soreness intensified everything.

The reformer had adjustable springs so I could control how intense the workout was. I definitely took it easy this go-round.

I prefer classes like this as opposed to something more aerobics-based, like cycling, so I can see myself keeping up this aspect of her workouts, too.

All in all, I think I could keep up this routine with a few adjustments

Of course, I would have to keep up the routine for longer than a week to see how effective it really is for me.

Additionally, for my specific goals, I would be interested in prioritizing weight over reps, since I am trying to build muscle. However, there are plenty of opportunities to incorporate that within Fox’s routine.

I see why Fox likes this routine. It has a mix of cardio, weights, and classes to keep things interesting. Additionally, I can see it being both effective and easy to fit into a tight schedule — as long as you don’t take as many breaks as me.