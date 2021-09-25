Megan Fox’s newest tattoo is an apparent tribute to Machine Gun Kelly. Here’s a complete guide to all of her ink.

A Friedrich Nietzsche quote is drawn on her back.

Fox has the line, “And those who were seen dancing were thought to be insane by those who could not hear the music,” tattooed on the side of her back.

The quote has been attributed to Friedrich Nietzsche, a 19th-century German philosopher and cultural critic.

Fox told MTV that she got the tattoo “sort of” in honor of her “Passion Play” costar Mickey Rourke but later clarified that it’s “not necessarily a homage to him.”

“It was not about that. I have a tattoo that is a Nietzsche quote that sort of basically is about marching to the beat of your own drummer and not being afraid to do that. I was saying that it reminds me of Mickey, of course, because he clearly is not marching to anyone else’s drummer, drumbeat, and that’s all,” she said.