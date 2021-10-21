Megan Fox says her daring fashion ‘wasn’t exactly a choice’

Megan Fox recently told Elle that she prefers to wear a ‘tomboy’ style. Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Megan Fox told Elle in a recent interview that her daring style “wasn’t exactly a choice.”

Instead, Fox said she wears cutouts and tight clothes because she’s petite and they fit her better.

The actress also said her personal style is more reminiscent of a “tomboy.”

Megan Fox has quickly become a style icon as a result of the daring looks she’s worn throughout 2021.

But according to the actress, that wasn’t necessarily the intention. Speaking with Elle about fashion and her new Boohoo collection, Fox explained that it “wasn’t exactly a choice to only wear tight clothes or cutouts.”

Instead, it’s her small frame that requires more form-fitting looks, according to the actress.

“So, my own personal outfits are more tomboy,” she told the publication. “But what people might not know about me is that I’m super petite. People do not realize how small I am. So I’m either in clothes that are really well-fitted or I just get overwhelmed by fabric, which happens very easily.”

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly in May 2021. Todd Williamson/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

She continued to say that she’ll “tend to pick things with a very close fit” if she knows she’s going to be photographed.

“I would love to put on a pair of parachute pants, but it just doesn’t work on my body!” she told Elle.

Some of Fox’s most daring looks this year include the red sparkling gown she wore to the Met Gala, and the sheer Mugler dress with a cutout bodice she wore at the Billboard Music Awards.

Her daring style has also extended into her relationship with Machine Gun Kelly, as the two have worn coordinated looks for events throughout this year.