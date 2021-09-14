Megan Fox says she’s ‘not afraid to be sexy’ as she sizzles in a ‘Dracula’-inspired dress at the Met Gala

Megan Fox at the 2021 Met Gala. Evan Agostini/AP

Megan Fox attended the 2021 Met Gala on Monday in a daring Dundas gown.

Speaking with Vogue on the red carpet, she said it was inspired by Bram Stoker’s “Dracula.”

The actress also said she’s “not afraid to be sexy” or considered a “sex symbol.”

Megan Fox was undoubtedly one of the best-dressed stars at the 2021 Met Gala on Monday. And as it turns out, her Dundas gown was inspired by an unexpected source: Bram Stoker’s “Dracula.”

Speaking with YouTuber Emma Chamberlain – who served as a Vogue correspondent at the event – Fox said she’s a fan of the gothic character, and wanted to wear a dress similar to one she saw in a monster movie.

“I think the inspiration, like the color – I wanted a dress that I had seen in Bram Stoker’s ‘Dracula,'” she said. “I’m very into gothic things and vampires and such.”

Megan Fox wears Dundas on the Met Gala red carpet. Theo Wargo/Getty Images

Fox added that she also wanted to be “a little goth” via her clip-in bangs.

“I’ve never had a bang before, so that was a scary moment for me,” she said. “It’s also a micro-bang – it’s not like a long bang that you can hide behind. It’s a short bang where you could have that Jim Carrey ‘Dumb and Dumber’ moment if you’re not careful.”

She said her blunt bangs were also inspired by gothic fashion. Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Fox’s long-sleeved gown was covered in crystals. It had a plunging V neckline with crisscross straps across her chest, and matching cutouts at her sides. The dress also had a long train, a tall slit in its skirt, and a backless bodice that showed off her tattoos.

E! reported that it took 50 people to embroider the gown, which was shipped to New York in pieces and put back together once it arrived.

Speaking with Vogue on the red carpet, Fox thanked those who worked on the dress and said it could be considered American fashion because it’s “on an American girl.” She also addressed being considered a “sex symbol” when interviewed by Keke Palmer for the publication.

“I’m not afraid to be sexy,” Fox said. “A woman who is intelligent and also knows how to weaponize her beauty, there’s nothing more dangerous than that. There’s nothing more powerful than that.”

“Instead of rejecting it, I’m happy to embrace it and go for the sexy,” she added.

