21 photos that show how Megan Fox’s style has evolved over the years

- Megan Fox has been attending red-carpet events since 2003.
- Fox has embraced daring red-carpet trends, including sheer dresses and minidresses with cutouts.
- Here’s a look at how the actress’ style has evolved over the years.
For the 2003 premiere of “The Texas Chainsaw Massacre,” Megan Fox wore a sheer sweater with cutouts and a plaid skirt.
She paired the edgy look with a burgundy handbag and pointy black heels.
She attended a screening of “Confessions of a Teenage Drama Queen” in 2004 in a burgundy blazer and a form-fitting black dress with a floral print.
Fox paired the look with pointed-toe black heels.
In 2005, Fox went to a Cosmopolitan party in low-rise shorts and a long-sleeve shirt.
Fox accessorized her look with an orange handbag and heels.
Fox attended GQ’s 2008 “Men of the Year” party in a hot-pink dress that really popped against the black carpet.
She let the dress stand out by pairing it with simple gold accessories.
At the 2007 “Transformers” premiere, Fox went for a flapper vibe in this sequined slip dress.
Fox’s dress also featured a chic feathered sleeve.
At the 2008 MTV Movie Awards, Fox paired her light-pink Zac Posen dress with beige heels.
Fox accessorized her look with silver hoops and bracelets.
Fox arrived at the 2009 premiere of “Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen” in a sophisticated white dress.
The actress looked fabulous in a jersey Kaufman Franco gown that had a risky slit detail going down her torso. She paired it with a black belt and silver accessories.
For the 2010 Teen Choice Awards, Fox paired a printed T-shirt with a metallic Isabel Marant skirt.
For accessories, Fox wore silver earrings and black peep-toe platform pumps.
Fox turned to pink again when she attended the 2011 Golden Globes.
The actress wore a pale-pink Armani Prive gown that was designed with a thigh-high slit, a single shoulder strap, and a ribbon-wrapped bodice.
She attended the LA premiere of “This Is 40” in 2012 wearing a burgundy Roland Mouret dress.
This was Fox’s first red-carpet appearance after giving birth to her first child.
At the 2013 Golden Globes, Fox wore a strapless, lace mermaid gown by Dolce & Gabbana.
She paired the look with dangling earrings and a metallic box clutch.
Fox attended a 2014 press conference for a “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles” in a sparkly blue Jonathan Saunders dress.
The actress accessorized her sheer dress with black Giuseppe Zanotti sandals and a leather belt.
Fox went for an all-black look at the 2016 Cinemacon gala.
She wore the Versace knit dress with a leather jacket and simple black heels.
Fox attended a 2017 fashion event in Mexico in a classic blazer. She added an edgy twist to the outfit by wearing leather pants.
She kept the all-black look going by pairing the outfit with simple black heels.
Fox chose a sparkly pantsuit for a 2018 episode of “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen.”
Fox’s matching set was designed by Redemption.
Fox attended a climate change event in a lingerie-inspired slip dress.
For the occasion, Fox wore a champagne-colored dress from Blumarine’s spring 2020 collection.
Fox made a statement in an emerald-green set, while Machine Gun Kelly wore all white for their first red-carpet appearance together.
Kelly wore a Balmain suit, while Fox opted for a green Azzi & Osta set that was designed with an asymmetrical crop top and miniskirt.
Machine Gun Kelly and Fox coordinated in all black at the 2021 Billboard Music Awards.
Kelly wore a deconstructed Balmain tuxedo, while Fox went for a sultry Mugler gown that had a crisscross cutout bodice and a sheer, ruched skirt. She paired it with Jimmy Choo pumps.
Fox looked like Barbie in an all-pink jumpsuit with sparkly details at the 2021 iHeart Radio Music Awards.
She wore head-to-toe Mach & Mach.
She turned heads in a completely sheer dress at the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards.
Fox paired the Mugler dress with a sparkly thong and nude-colored platform heels.
In 2021, Fox made her Met Gala debut in a striking red dress with crisscross cutouts and a thigh-high slit.
Fox’s custom Dundas design was inspired by “Dracula” and goth fashion, according to Vogue. It took 50 people to embroider the gown, and it was brought to New York in pieces by a stranger from India, according to her stylist Maeve Reilly’s YouTube channel.