21 photos that show how Megan Fox’s style has evolved over the years

For the 2003 premiere of “The Texas Chainsaw Massacre,” Megan Fox wore a sheer sweater with cutouts and a plaid skirt. Megan Fox in 2003. SGranitz/WireImage) She paired the edgy look with a burgundy handbag and pointy black heels.

She attended a screening of “Confessions of a Teenage Drama Queen” in 2004 in a burgundy blazer and a form-fitting black dress with a floral print. Megan Fox in 2004. Evan Agostini/Getty Images Fox paired the look with pointed-toe black heels.

In 2005, Fox went to a Cosmopolitan party in low-rise shorts and a long-sleeve shirt. Megan Fox in 2005. Rabbani Solimene/WireImage Fox accessorized her look with an orange handbag and heels.

Fox attended GQ’s 2008 “Men of the Year” party in a hot-pink dress that really popped against the black carpet. Megan Fox in 2006. Andreas Branch/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images She let the dress stand out by pairing it with simple gold accessories.

At the 2007 “Transformers” premiere, Fox went for a flapper vibe in this sequined slip dress. Megan Fox in 2007. Jason Merritt/FilmMagic Fox’s dress also featured a chic feathered sleeve.

At the 2008 MTV Movie Awards, Fox paired her light-pink Zac Posen dress with beige heels. Megan Fox in 2008. Steve Granitz/WireImage Fox accessorized her look with silver hoops and bracelets.

Fox arrived at the 2009 premiere of “Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen” in a sophisticated white dress. Megan Fox in 2009. Gregg DeGuire/FilmMagic The actress looked fabulous in a jersey Kaufman Franco gown that had a risky slit detail going down her torso. She paired it with a black belt and silver accessories.

For the 2010 Teen Choice Awards, Fox paired a printed T-shirt with a metallic Isabel Marant skirt. Megan Fox in 2010. Gregg DeGuire/FilmMagic For accessories, Fox wore silver earrings and black peep-toe platform pumps.

Fox turned to pink again when she attended the 2011 Golden Globes. Megan Fox in 2011. George Pimentel/WireImage The actress wore a pale-pink Armani Prive gown that was designed with a thigh-high slit, a single shoulder strap, and a ribbon-wrapped bodice.

She attended the LA premiere of “This Is 40” in 2012 wearing a burgundy Roland Mouret dress. Megan Fox in 2012. Jason Merritt/Getty Images This was Fox’s first red-carpet appearance after giving birth to her first child.

At the 2013 Golden Globes, Fox wore a strapless, lace mermaid gown by Dolce & Gabbana. Megan Fox in 2013. Kevork Djansezian/NBC/NBCUniversal via Getty Images She paired the look with dangling earrings and a metallic box clutch.

Fox attended a 2014 press conference for a “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles” in a sparkly blue Jonathan Saunders dress. Megan Fox in 2014. The Chosunilbo JNS/Multi-Bits via Getty Images The actress accessorized her sheer dress with black Giuseppe Zanotti sandals and a leather belt.

Fox went for an all-black look at the 2016 Cinemacon gala. Megan Fox in 2016. Todd Williamson/Getty Images for CinemaCon She wore the Versace knit dress with a leather jacket and simple black heels.

Fox attended a 2017 fashion event in Mexico in a classic blazer. She added an edgy twist to the outfit by wearing leather pants. Megan Fox in 2017. Victor Chavez/Getty Images She kept the all-black look going by pairing the outfit with simple black heels.

Fox chose a sparkly pantsuit for a 2018 episode of “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen.” Megan Fox in 2018. Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images Fox’s matching set was designed by Redemption.

Fox attended a climate change event in a lingerie-inspired slip dress. Megan Fox in 2019. Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images For the occasion, Fox wore a champagne-colored dress from Blumarine’s spring 2020 collection.

Fox made a statement in an emerald-green set, while Machine Gun Kelly wore all white for their first red-carpet appearance together. Megan Fox in 2020. Emma McIntyre /AMA2020/Getty Images Kelly wore a Balmain suit, while Fox opted for a green Azzi & Osta set that was designed with an asymmetrical crop top and miniskirt.

Machine Gun Kelly and Fox coordinated in all black at the 2021 Billboard Music Awards. Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly in May 2021. Todd Williamson/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images Kelly wore a deconstructed Balmain tuxedo, while Fox went for a sultry Mugler gown that had a crisscross cutout bodice and a sheer, ruched skirt. She paired it with Jimmy Choo pumps.

Fox looked like Barbie in an all-pink jumpsuit with sparkly details at the 2021 iHeart Radio Music Awards. Megan Fox in May 2021. Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for iHeartMedia She wore head-to-toe Mach & Mach.