Megan Fox Pretends To Be 'Brilliant' Scientist In Unlikely Acer Ad [TODAY'S AD BRIEF]

Acer’s new ad stars Megan Fox playing a “brilliant” marine biologist who develops a way to talk to dolphins. This is almost as unlikely as Acer’s last spot, in which Kiefer Sutherland decided to be an action hero/baker. The spot was created by Mother London and was directed by Stink’s Ivan Zacharias.

Walmart is doubling its multicultural ad spend. The company’s senior VP-brand marketing and advertising said that “One hundred per cent of growth is going to come from multicultural customers.”

Activision and 72andSunny released a new campaign directed by Guy Ritchie and starring Robert Downey Junior for Call of Duty: Black Ops 2.

TBWA/Chiat Day LA made a six-part reality TV series for Nissan and Playstation. Basically, the best “Gran Turismo” players are now stock car racing to see who’s the fastest in real life.

According to the FCC, Hurricane Sandy took out 25 per cent of broadband, wifi, cable, and phone service.

American Apparel was widely criticised for its hurricane sale.

Former Euro RSCG exec, Ron Berger, is now teaching classes on how to build a valuable brand.

Digital and mobile ad tech company OpenX bought JumpTime, a content valuation company.

InMobi appointed former Google exec Crid Yu to be its VP and managing director for North American operations. he was most recently SVP, Strategic Partnerships at Demand Media.

