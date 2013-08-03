Megan Fox Is Already Expecting A Second Baby With Brian Austin Green

Alexandra Wyman/Getty Megan Fox’s pregnancy will not affect her ‘Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles’ shooting schedule.

Megan Fox gave birth to her first son, Noah, just nine months ago but the 27-year-old actress is already expecting baby number two with her 40-year-old husband of three years, Brian Austin Green.

“I can confirm Megan is expecting her second child with her husband Brian,” the actress’ rep confirmed to People. “They are both very happy.”

Fox has recently been filming “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles” with her “Transformers” director, Michael Bay.

Since the pregnancy is still in the early stages, it will not affect shooting.

Fox has said that motherhood has changed her perspective on her career: “The ultimate satisfaction for me is being with my son. All I wanted to do my whole life was have a baby and, now, I’ve finally done it. I just want to give Noah as much of myself as I can. And I want to have more kids. That is where my heart is.”

Green — who also has an 11-year-old son from his previous relationship with actress Vanessa Marcil — has joked of parenting: “I really felt young for my age until my new son was born. I’ve never felt so 40 in my life.”

