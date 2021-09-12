Megan Fox wore a completely sheer dress to the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards

- The 2021 MTV Video Music Awards took place on Sunday in Brooklyn, New York.
- Megan Fox walked the red carpet with her boyfriend, Machine Gun Kelly.
- She wore a completely sheer Mugler dress with spaghetti straps.
Actress Megan Fox and rapper Machine Gun Kelly walked the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards red carpet together in jaw-dropping looks.
The couple arrived at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, on Sunday wearing sparkly outfits. Fox wore a sheer dress by Mugler, while Kelly wore a Dolce & Gabbana outfit and Chris Habana jewelry.
Fox’s dress was nearly completely see-through with the exception of a ribbed top section. She wore a glittery thong underneath her sheer dress.
Fox took a minimalist approach with her accessories, wearing just two rings on either hand. She completed the look with nude-colored shoes.
Kelly, on the other hand, matched the carpet in a sparkling red top, jacket, and pants. The rapper paired his all-red look with black shoes. He also accessorized with rings and face jewelry.
The monochrome look was popular on this year’s red carpet. Lil Nas X wore an all-purple outfit by Atelier Versace, and Jack Harlow wore an all-green leather suit, though he chose a black top instead of green.
Celebrities including Doja Cat, Kacey Musgraves, and Tinashe also walked the VMAs red carpet in daring outfits.