Megan Fox wore a completely sheer dress to the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards

Rachel Askinasi
Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly at the 2021 VMAs. Evan Agostini/Invision/AP and Astrid Stawiarz/WireImage/Getty Images
  • The 2021 MTV Video Music Awards took place on Sunday in Brooklyn, New York.
  • Megan Fox walked the red carpet with her boyfriend, Machine Gun Kelly.
  • She wore a completely sheer Mugler dress with spaghetti straps.
Actress Megan Fox and rapper Machine Gun Kelly walked the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards red carpet together in jaw-dropping looks.

The couple arrived at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, on Sunday wearing sparkly outfits. Fox wore a sheer dress by Mugler, while Kelly wore a Dolce & Gabbana outfit and Chris Habana jewelry.

Fox’s dress was nearly completely see-through with the exception of a ribbed top section. She wore a glittery thong underneath her sheer dress.

Fox took a minimalist approach with her accessories, wearing just two rings on either hand. She completed the look with nude-colored shoes.

Megan Fox in Mugler and Machine Gun Kelly in Dolce & Gabbana at the 2021 MTV VMAs. Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

Kelly, on the other hand, matched the carpet in a sparkling red top, jacket, and pants. The rapper paired his all-red look with black shoes. He also accessorized with rings and face jewelry.

The monochrome look was popular on this year’s red carpet. Lil Nas X wore an all-purple outfit by Atelier Versace, and Jack Harlow wore an all-green leather suit, though he chose a black top instead of green.

Lil Nas X at the 2021 MTV VMAs. Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

Celebrities including Doja Cat, Kacey Musgraves, and Tinashe also walked the VMAs red carpet in daring outfits.

