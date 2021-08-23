23 of the most daring outfits Megan Fox has worn over the last 20 years

One of the first red carpets Fox attended was for “The Texas Chainsaw Massacre” in October 2003. She established her edgy style with this plaid skirt and artfully shredded shirt. David Gallagher and Megan Fox on October 15, 2003. SGranitz/WireImage/Getty Images Combining two seemingly disparate pieces (in this case, a school uniform-esque skirt and ripped up shirt) would become a major element of Fox’s style.

At the ABC Upfronts in May 2005, Fox combined a deep purple dress with a turquoise necklace, a gold clutch, and rose-red heels. Megan Fox of ‘Hope and Faith’ during the 2005/2006 ABC Upfront. Robin Platzer/FilmMagic/Getty Images At the time, Fox was starring on the ABC sitcom “Hope & Faith” with Kelly Ripa, Faith Ford, and Ted McGinley.

For a Cosmopolitan party in September 2005, Fox paired low-rise shorts with a long-sleeved shirt and heels. Megan Fox during Cosmopolitan’s 40th Birthday Bash on September 22, 2005. Lawrence Lucier/FilmMagic/Getty Images In another look that mixes disparate elements, Fox added a Nickelodeon-orange purse.

For a “Transformers” press conference in Seoul in June 2007, Fox wore a dress with a deep-V almost down to her belly button. Megan Fox on June 11, 2007. Han Myung-Gu/Contributor/Getty Images You can’t see it here, but the dress is almost entirely backless , too.

To walk the carpet at the 2008 MTV Movie Awards in June 2008, Fox picked this pink ballerina-style dress with a black tutu for a little edge. Megan Fox arriving at the 2008 MTV Movie Awards. Ian West – PA Images/PA Images via Getty Images The dress had an exaggerated skirt that poofed out at least a foot behind the “Transformers” star. It was designed by Zac Posen

Later that night, she donned this slinky white dress with silver chains that doubled as straps. Actress Megan Fox in the press room at the 2008 MTV Movie Awards. Frank Trapper/Corbis via Getty Images With Rainn Wilson, she co-presented the award for best kiss.

For the Berlin premiere of “Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen” in June 2009, she wore a crimson dress with a side cutout and a hip-high slit. Megan Fox poses for photographers before the premiere of the new ‘Transformers’ film in Berlin on June 14, 2009. ENS SCHLUETER/DDP/AFP via Getty Images The cutout has a little snake detail that’s easy to miss.

She vamped at the UK premiere of the film with this backless black gown. Megan Fox attends the UK premiere of ‘Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen’ on June 15, 2009. Jon Furniss/WireImage/Getty Images She paired the look with some glam waves.

At the 2009 Teen Choice Awards in August 2009, Fox wore this champagne strapless mini-dress and black pumps. Megan Fox poses in the press room during the Teen Choice Awards 2009 on August 9, 2009. Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic/Getty Images The dress, designed by Yves Saint Laurent , almost looks like an optical illusion.

The next year, at the “Jonah Hex” premiere in June 2010, Fox wore this bright red wrap dress with a plunging neckline, once again with black pumps. Megan Fox arrives at the ‘Jonah Hex’ premiere on June 17, 2010. Jesse Grant/WireImage/Getty Images This dress was designed by Armani Privé, and it has Old Hollywood starlet vibes, which Fox has talked about liking. She even had a tattoo of Marilyn Monroe’s face on her arm.

This long-sleeved dress Fox wore to the “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles” premiere on July 30, 2014, simultaneously looks like feathers, scales, and armor. Megan Fox attends the premiere of ‘Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles’ on July 30, 2014. Clasos/Getty Images There’s a lot going on with this Zuhair Murad dress

For a “TMNT” press conference in South Korea in August 2014, Fox wore a shimmery dress that makes her look like an ice skater. Megan Fox attends the ‘Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles’ press conference on August 27, 2014. The Chosunilbo JNS/Multi-Bits via Getty Images This Jonathan Saunders dress has a sheer overlay over a miniskirt. She paired it with a bold leather belt, adding a little of her trademark edge.

For the Australian premiere of “TMNT” in September 2014, she chose a bright orange dress with side cutouts. Megan Fox arrives at the Sydney premiere of ‘Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles’ on September 7, 2014. Don Arnold/Getty Images She wore her hair in a simple side braid, opting to let the Cushnie et Ochs dress speak for itself.

Fox looked ready for battle in this fierce little black dress with leather detailing at an October 2014 screening of “TMNT.” Megan Fox attends the Underground Event screening of ‘Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles’ on October 5, 2014. Andreas Rentz/Getty Images for Paramount Pictures International She rocked bold red nails for the red carpet.

At the Tokyo “TMNT” premiere in February 2015, Fox wore a plum gown with a strategically placed cutout. Actress Megan Fox attends the Tokyo premiere of ‘Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles’ on February 2, 2015. Ken Ishii/Getty Images for Paramount Pictures International The halter gown was designed by Ferragamo . Although you can’t tell in this photo, the dress also had a thigh-high slit.

To walk the runway during the Liverpool Fashion Fest in September 2017, Fox wore this bold black dress with fringe, a cutout, and a sheer overlay with floral beading. Megan Fox walks the runway during the Liverpool Fashion Fest Autumn/Winter show on September 7, 2017. Victor Chavez/Getty Images This was one of Fox’s first red carpet events after giving birth to her third son, Journey, in 2016.

For an event in March 2018, Fox wore an interesting pair of jeans with a ribbon for a clasp and a lacy bodysuit. Megan Fox appears at Forever 21 to promote her new role as Brand Ambassador for Frederick’s of Hollywood on March 23, 2018. Steve Granitz/WireImage/Getty Images We’re still not too sure how those jeans work, but it’s not the strangest denim we’ve ever seen

She made menswear feminine with an oversized blazer with ruffled cuffs over a simple black dress for a November 2018 appearance on “Extra.” Megan Fox visits ‘Extra’ on November 28, 2018. Mike Coppola/Getty Images This blazer was designed by Jonathan Simkhai and normally comes with matching pants

She opted for another menswear-inspired look for an appearance on “Watch Watch Happens Live” the next day, this time with a golden, sparkly suit with dramatic lapels. Megan Fox on ‘WWHL’ on November 29, 2018. Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images She paired the suit with two of her favorite accessories: black pumps and a red lip.

In December 2019, she wore a champagne satin dress that almost looked like lingerie. Megan Fox attends the PUBG Mobile’s #FIGHT4THEAMAZON Event on December 9, 2019. Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images This soft, feminine look designed by Blumarine differs from her usual edgy outfits.

When she walked the red carpet with boyfriend Machine Gun Kelly at the 2020 American Music Awards in November, she opted for an architectural, jade green dress with one sleeve. Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly at the 2020 American Music Awards. ABC via Getty Images The evening was actually their red-carpet debut — and Fox introduced her boyfriend’s performance of “My Ex’s Best Friend” and “Bloody Valentine” at the show.

In May 2021, Fox wore this barely there black dress to once again walk the red carpet with her boyfriend, this time at the Billboard Music Awards. Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly arrive at the 2021 Billboard Music Awards on May 23, 2021. Todd Williamson/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images This dress, which was designed by Mugler and looks like it was painted on her body, was the most-talked-about look of the evening — the only person who came close was her boyfriend, Machine Gun Kelly, who painted his tongue black