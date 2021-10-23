The most daring looks Megan Fox has worn in 2021, so far

- This year, Megan Fox has proved she’s an expert at taking fashion risks.
- At the 2021 Met Gala, she wowed in a Peter Dundas dress that had cutouts and a thigh-high slit.
- Here’s a look at the most daring outfits Fox has worn this year.
In April, Megan Fox stunned in a sheer little black dress, while Machine Gun Kelly wore an ombré purple look.
Fox paired her Sami Miro dress with Amina Muaddi heels and a YSL handbag.
Fox turned heads at the 2021 Billboard Music Awards in a revealing Mugler dress that had a crisscross cutout bodice.
Aside from the cutouts all over, Fox’s dress also had a sheer skirt. She paired it with minimal jewelry and Jimmy Choo heels.
At the iHeart Radio Music Awards, Fox wore a skin-tight, bright-pink look with sparkly details.
She attended the awards show in a Mach & Mach pink corset and pant set from the designer’s fall 2021 collection. The top was designed with bejeweled straps that also coordinated with the silver heels she wore.
At the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards, she wore another completely sheer dress and paired it with a coordinating sparkly thong underneath.
Styled by Maeve Reilly, Fox accessorized the look with minimal jewelry and nude-colored Jimmy Choo heels.
In a video on her YouTube channel, Reilly said that she actually had the Mugler dress ready for Fox for several months but was just waiting for the perfect event to make a fashion statement.
Fox made her Met Gala debut in a stunning Peter Dundas dress that was designed with crisscross cutouts and a thigh-high slit.
The cutouts on Fox’s dress ran down the plunging V neckline and sides. She paired the look with platform satin Jimmy Choo heels.
According to E! News, it took 50 people to embroider the gown. Fox told Vogue the look was inspired by “Dracula” and goth fashion.
Her stylist said in a YouTube video that she didn’t see the dress until two days before the gala, and that it was brought to New York in pieces by a total stranger from India.
Fox changed out of her Met Gala dress into another Dundas design for an after-party in New York City.
This shorter version of her Met Gala dress also had a thigh slit. She paired it with a satin clutch and matching heels.