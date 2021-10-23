The most daring looks Megan Fox has worn in 2021, so far

Fox made her Met Gala debut in a stunning Peter Dundas dress that was designed with crisscross cutouts and a thigh-high slit.

The cutouts on Fox’s dress ran down the plunging V neckline and sides. She paired the look with platform satin Jimmy Choo heels.

According to E! News, it took 50 people to embroider the gown. Fox told Vogue the look was inspired by “Dracula” and goth fashion.

Her stylist said in a YouTube video that she didn’t see the dress until two days before the gala, and that it was brought to New York in pieces by a total stranger from India.