Megan Fox said that she and Machine Gun Kelly are 'two halves of the same soul.' Here's a timeline of their relationship.

Machine Gun Kelly/YouTube Megan Fox stars in Machine Gun Kelly’s music video.

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly met while filming “Midnight in the Switchgrass” in March 2020.

Production on the film was halted due to the pandemic in mid-March, but the costars were seen spending time together in Los Angeles soon thereafter.

The “Jennifer’s Body” actress was even featured in Kelly’s steamy music video for his song “Bloody Valentine.”

They have since confirmed their romance and opened up about their immediate connection.

Insider laid out a timeline of Fox and Kelly’s relationship below.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly fell fast and hard for each other on the set of “Midnight in the Switchgrass” in March 2020.

Though the serial killer thriller was put on hold one week into shooting due to the pandemic, the costars began spending time together in Los Angeles.

Fox’s outings with the musician, whose real name is Colson Baker, paired with confirmation that she and her husband of 10 years, Brian Austin Green, had separated led fans to wonder if she was dating the “Bad Things” singer.

And when Kelly dropped the “Bloody Valentine” music video, in which Fox plays a dominatrix, people speculated that their romance carried over off of the screen.

They have since confirmed their relationship and even offered some details into their immediate connection during their first joint interview with “Give Them Lala … With Randall.”

Here’s a timeline of their relationship.

March 2020: Kelly and Fox met while filming “Midnight in the Switchgrass” in Puerto Rico.

Randall Emmett/Instagram Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox met on set.

The actors first met on the set of “Midnight in the Switchgrass,” a serial killer thriller directed and produced by Randall Emmett. Fox was cast first in February, and Kelly joined shortly after in early March.

Once they were in Puerto Rico, they immediately began spending time with each other. Emmett shared a photo of the duo after they filmed a fight scene on Instagram along with two seats with Kelly and Fox’s names next to each other just three days into shooting.

The project was postponed due to COVID-19 one week after production began, and the cast and crew returned home.

May 15, 2020: They grabbed takeout food together in California amid speculation that Fox was isolating apart from Green.

REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson; Christopher Polk / Getty Images Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly are costars in ‘Midnight in the Switchgrass.’

After the “Midnight in the Switchgrass” cast returned from Puerto Rico, the costars were seen picking up food together in Calabasas in photos published by the Daily Mail.

Fox sat in the passenger seat of Kelly’s Aston Martin in the photos. According to the outlet, they drove back to Fox’s gated home after picking up their meal.

Nearly a month before Kelly and Fox’s outing, reports surfaced that the “Jennifer’s Body” actress was isolating separately from her husband of 10 years, Brian Austin Green.

The couple was spotted in a parking lot swapping their three children – Noah, 7, Bodhi, 6, and Journey, 3 – and Green wasn’t wearing a wedding ring, leading people to wonder if they’d broken up.

May 16, 2020: Green posted a cryptic message on Fox’s birthday.

Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic Megan Fox and Brian Austin Green got married in 2010.

On the actress’ 34th birthday, Green shared an Instagram photo of a monarch butterfly perched on a purple flower.

“Eventually butterflies get bored sitting on a flower for too long. They start feeling smothered. It’s a great big world and they want to experience it,” he wrote.

Though the “Beverly Hills, 90210” actor didn’t mention Fox by name, the fact that he wrote the message on her birthday amid reports that she’d moved on with Kelly led fans to believe the “smothered” butterfly was a metaphor for his wife.

May 18, 2020: A source told E! News that Fox and Kelly were “hooking up.”

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images; Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly met in Puerto Rico.

“Megan has been working on a movie with Machine Gun Kelly and gotten close to him. They are hooking up and have been for a little while,” a source told E! News.

The source added that Fox and Green had separated and are “taking time apart.”

“She has something going on with Machine Gun Kelly that she is excited about,” the source said. “The movie will be starting up again soon and they are happy to get back to work and continue being together.”

May 18, 2020: Green released a podcast confirming that he and Fox had been separated since the end of 2019.

Jason Merritt/Getty Images Megan Fox and Brian Austin Green got married in 2010.

The actor confirmed that he and Fox had been separated since the end of 2019 during an episode of his podcast “…With Brian Austin Green.”

“I will always love her, and I know she’ll always love me and I know as far as a family what we have built is really cool and it’s really special,” he said, explaining that they still plan on taking trips as a family and celebrating holidays together.

Green continued, “It sucks when life changes and something that you’re used to, that you’ve been doing for 15 years, you try and not get rid of but you change. There’s the unknown aspect and that’s really scary. There’s that pit in my stomach. I really don’t want Megan and I to be at odds. At the end of it all, she’s been my best friend for 15 years and I don’t want to lose that.”

The actor also took an opportunity to address the rumours surrounding Fox and Kelly, telling listeners that he’s never personally met the musician.

“Megan and I talked about him and they’re friends at this point, and from what she’s expressed, he’s a really just nice, genuine guy. I trust her judgment. She’s always had really good judgment,” Green said.

He continued, “I don’t want people to think that her or he are villains or I was a victim in any way with any of this – because I wasn’t. This isn’t something new for us. This is something new for people to experience and hear about in the press, but it’s not new for us.”

May 18, 2020: A source told People that Fox only sees Kelly when her kids are with Green.

Nathan Congleton/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images / @meganfox/Instagram Megan Fox has three children.

“They have been spending time together at Megan’s house in the past few weeks,” the source told People. “They seem to have fun and look happy together. Megan only sees him when the kids are with Brian.”

The source didn’t confirm whether or not Fox had met Kelly’s daughter Casie Colson Baker, who he shares with his ex Emma Cannon.

May 20, 2020: Fox was all over Kelly in his music video for “Bloody Valentine.”

Machine Gun Kelly/YouTube Megan Fox starred in Machine Gun Kelly’s video for ‘Bloody Valentine.’

To many fans’ surprise, Fox was front and centre of Kelly’s music video for “Bloody Valentine.”

In the video, Fox plays a dominatrix that ties Kelly up, feeds him doughnuts, and electrocutes him in a bathtub.

From rolling around in bed together to nearly kissing several times, the video fuelled existing romance rumours.

The “Transformers” actress also lip-synced Kelly’s lyrics, such as “I’m calling you girlfriend, what the f—,” and, “I’d give everything up tonight if I could just have you be mine.”

Both Fox and Kelly seemed pleased with the final project, as they individuallyshared clips to their Instagram profiles.

June 15, 2020: They were spotted kissing and holding hands while leaving a bar in Los Angeles.

Larry Busacca / Getty Images; Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox are dating.

The couple held hands and kissed on their way out of Furley’s Bar in Los Angeles, as seen in photos published by the Daily Mail.

June 15, 2020: Kelly confirmed that he was dating Fox.

John Sciulli / Getty Images Machine Gun Kelly is a musician.

The “Bad Things” singer used his own “Bloody Valentine” lyrics to confirm his relationship with the actress.

“‘i’m calling you girlfriend, what the f—‘ life imitated art on that one,” he tweeted.

June 16, 2020: A source told E! News that it’s been “hard” for Green to see Fox with someone else.

Andreas Rentz/Getty Images Megan Fox and Brian Austin Green share three children.

Though Green confirmed that he and Fox were separated, a source told E! News that the actor “isn’t filing for divorce yet.”

“He wants to give Megan space and is hopeful they will find their way back to one another,” the source said. “It’s been hard to see her get back out in the dating world but he is trying to fill his time with his kids and friends.”

Since Green’s announcement, he’s been seen spending time with Courtney Stodden and Tina Louise but hasn’t confirmed either relationship.

June 17, 2020: A source said that Fox and Kelly are “serious” and have a “strong connection.”

Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images; Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly met in March 2020.

“Megan and MGK have gotten more serious and are officially dating and referring to one another as boyfriend and girlfriend,” a source told Us Weekly. “They’re enjoying spending more and more time together and have a strong connection.”

The next day, a source told E! News that Fox’s relationship with Kelly is “new and exciting.”

“She has only been with Brian for many years and this is very different,” they said. “She’s into it.”

June 17, 2020: Kelly said that he was “in love” in his Instagram story.

Brad Barket / Getty Images; Victor Chavez / Getty Images Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox have been dating for several months.

The musician appeared to be enjoying a romantic picnic with roses and takeout sushi in Los Angeles in his Instagram story.

He wrote, “In love.”

A woman’s leg, likely Fox’s, was visible next to him in the video.

June 23, 2020: They got matching manicures.

Machine Gun Kelly/Instagram Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox got matching manicures.

The “Home” singer showed off his and Fox’s matching nail art on his Instagram story.

The design seemed to be inspired by his song “Bloody Valentine” and included a heart-shaped lock, a key, and a bloody knife.

June 25, 2020: Kelly and Fox had a date night at Nobu in Malibu.

Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images; Stephane Cardinale – Corbis / Getty Images Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly have been spotted together around Los Angeles.

The couple was seen walking hand-in-hand during their night out.

June 27, 2020: Fox and Kelly were seen departing together on a flight from Los Angeles International Airport.

TM/Bauer-Griffin / Getty Images; BG023/ Bauer-Griffin/ Getty Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox are costars in ‘Midnight in the Switchgrass.’

Neither Fox nor Kelly have confirmed exactly where they were headed, but the couple showed plenty of PDA while making their way through the airport security line in photos published by the Daily Mail.

July 15, 2020: Once again, they were spotted checking in for a flight together at LAX.

Bravo/Getty Images; Gregg DeGuire/Getty Images Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly began their relationship in 2020.

The pair didn’t confirm where they were headed but were seen smiling at each other at the airport.

July 13, 2020: Kelly said that Fox has the “most beautiful feet that exist.”

Machine Gun Kelly/YouTube Machine Gun Kelly featured Megan Fox in his ‘Bloody Valentine’ music video.

“I said ‘Sail’ was my favourite music video, but for other more personal reasons ‘Bloody Valentine’ might now be my favourite video,” he said during an interview with Teen Vogue.

Kelly has previously hinted at a foot fetish, so Fox wasn’t surprised when he wanted to feature her feet in the video.

“It’s no secret I think feet are beautiful, and I think Megan has the most beautiful feet that exist,” he said.

Kelly continued, “I was like ‘Megan, you already know what I’m about to ask you.’ She was like, ‘Yeah, I literally got a pedicure just because I knew you were going to ask me that.'”

The singer also explained that Fox helped him choose the house where they shot the “Bloody Valentine” video and wore some of his favourite clothes while they filmed.

July 22, 2020: They gushed about their immediate connection during their first joint interview.

Randall Emmett/Instagram Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly gave their first joint interview.

The couple sat down for their first interview together on an episode of “Give Them Lala … With Randall,” in which Emmett, the director of “Midnight in the Switchgrass,” asked about their early interactions.

Fox recalled learning that Kelly had joined the cast during a table read.

“I was like, ‘Who’s going to play this role?’ And he was like, ‘Oh, we just got Machine Gun Kelly.’ And immediately, I was like, ‘Uh oh,'” Fox said.

She continued, “I knew. I could feel that some wild s— was going to happen to me from that meeting, but I wasn’t yet sure what. I just felt it like, deep in my solar plexus that something was going to come from that.”

When the costars were filming in Puerto Rico, their trailers were directly next to each other, according to Kelly, who said he’d wait outside to “catch one glimpse of eye contact” with the actress.

“She would have to get out of her car,” he said, adding, “There were like five steps between the car and the trailer. I would just sit there and hope.”

Fox said that she considers Kelly to be her “twin flame,” which the actress described as a soul that has “ascended to a high enough level that it can be split into two different bodies at the same time.”

“We’re actually two halves of the same soul,” she said. “I said that to him almost immediately, because I felt it right away.”

July 24, 2020: Fox and Kelly were seen together strolling on the beach in Puerto Rico.

Steve Granitz / Getty Images; Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / Getty Images Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly travelled to Puerto Rico.

The couple went for a barefoot stroll on a beach in Puerto Rico, as seen in a video published by the Daily Mail.

The outlet reported that they were staying at Dorado Beach, a Ritz-Carlton Reserve.

Kelly and Fox weren’t seen with any of their costars, but Emmett shared a photo of several “Midnight in the Switchgrass” cast members returning to Puerto Rico to film the movie on July 6.

July 29, 2020: They made their relationship Instagram official.

Machine Gun Kelly/Instagram Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox confirmed their relationship.

The couple made their Instagram debut with a black-and-white selfie that Kelly posted on his account.

In the photo, the musician and the actress have their arms wrapped around each other and are both sticking their tongues out.

He set the post’s location as “The Universe” and captioned the photo, “waited for eternity to find you again.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.