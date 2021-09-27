The best and wildest looks Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly have worn as a couple

- Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly consistently make a statement on both red carpets and the streets.
- Fox and Kelly wore unique looks to make their red-carpet debut as a couple in 2020.
- Both Fox and Kelly aren’t afraid to show some skin and play with the unwritten rules of fashion.
His tattooed chest gave the illusion of a fun and art-filled shirt — though he wasn’t actually wearing a shirt at all — and he accessorized with metallic silver boots.
Fox went for jewel tones with her emerald green, two-piece set. It featured a $US1,800 ($AU2,470) top with an asymmetrical neckline, single sleeve, and waterfall fabric in front.
She paired the crop top with a matching, $US600 ($AU823) skirt from the same designer, long earrings, a black clutch, and a pair of heels with chain-like straps.
Fox also wore a necklace that featured a gold circle connecting two different chains. While it’s unclear if the jewelry was coordinated or a coincidence, Kelly also wore a necklace. His featured a string of pearls and a silver semi-circle.
Kelly matched the bold red on Fox’s lips with his star-filled sweater and red denim pants.
Fox, on the other hand, wore a nude Alexander Wang crop top and Ksubi jeans underneath an Acne Studios trench. She finished off the look with glittery Amina Muaddi platform sandals.
Kelly, on the other hand, left his coat open and kept his look entirely black.
Kelly shined in a sparkly, pearl-covered sweater, which he paired with graphic white pants and white sneakers. The pants paid homage to his album with its title, “Tickets to My Downfall,” printed in pink on his upper right thigh.
Kelly’s outfit was relatively simple — a black Balmain tux and white shirt — but his black tongue made a statement.
He also wore high socks with pink stripes, while Fox carried out her diamond motif with pointed-toe pumps.
The “Jennifer’s Body” star wore a nude-colored thong underneath her glittering dress, which had a ribbed, bustier top section sewn in. She kept the color scheme going with her heels, too.
Kelly accessorized his all-red suit with black shoes, rings, and face jewelry.