How Hot-Girl Actresses Use Funny Or Die To Build Their Comedy Cred

Megan Angelo
megan fox

When Judd Apatow puts together a new film, you expect Seth Rogen. And Jason Segel. And Leslie Mann. And Elizabeth Banks.

You don’t expect Megan Fox.

But there she is, shooting scenes alongside the usual crew.

Netflix might not yield a lot of Fox-as-funny-girl evidence (especially since no one saw “Jennifer’s Body”) but you will find her deadpanning on Funny or Die.

And she’s not the only actress using the site as a smart platform and personal reel.

Whether they’re prepping for their first non-drama role or simply trying to broaden their castable image, plenty of Hollywood’s hottest young things have used the site to prove they can get laughs, too.

Rachel Bilson's Deleted Sex Scene from Rachel Bilson

Eva Mendes Sex Tape from Eva Mendes

NATALIE PORTMAN & RASHIDA JONES Speak Out Once More from Natalie Portman

Marion Cotillard tweaked her mysterious image (Taraji P. Henson is in there too).

Forehead Tittaes w/ Marion Cotillard from Marion Cotillard

Quirky Girl with Aaron Paul & Teresa Palmer from Teresa Palmer

Cool Baby, Lame Baby with Vanessa Hudgens from Vanessa Hudgens

Idiots with Zoe Saldana & Kate Bosworth from Zoe Saldana

Hayden Panettiere fought back against sexual harassment.

Sexual Harassment with Hayden Panettiere from Hayden Panettiere

Jessica Biel held her own alongside David Koechner.

'Santa and Bleebo Save Christmas' with Jessica Biel and David Koechner from Dave Koechner

Watchmen Tour with Malin Akerman from Malin Akerman

Hollywood Takes a Stand Against Planking from Marielle Jaffe

Dirty Dancing 3: Capoeira Nights with Camilla Belle & Jesse Williams from Camilla Belle

The Real Housewives of New Jersey with Jamie-Lynn Sigler from Jamie-Lynn Sigler

Megan Fox played the straight man in an education short -- and now she's starring in Judd Apatow's next movie.

Hot for Teachers w/ Megan Fox and Brian Austin Green from Megan Fox

These celebs don't need Funny or Die.

They use Twitter to blast out what they're up to >>

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.

Tagged In

features thewire-us