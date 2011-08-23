How Hot-Girl Actresses Use Funny Or Die To Build Their Comedy Cred

When Judd Apatow puts together a new film, you expect Seth Rogen. And Jason Segel. And Leslie Mann. And Elizabeth Banks.



You don’t expect Megan Fox.

But there she is, shooting scenes alongside the usual crew.

Netflix might not yield a lot of Fox-as-funny-girl evidence (especially since no one saw “Jennifer’s Body”) but you will find her deadpanning on Funny or Die.

And she’s not the only actress using the site as a smart platform and personal reel.

Whether they’re prepping for their first non-drama role or simply trying to broaden their castable image, plenty of Hollywood’s hottest young things have used the site to prove they can get laughs, too.

