Megan Fox will be replacing Zooey Deschanel on 'New Girl' for a bunch of episodes

Fox / New Girl Megan Fox will be replacing Zooey Deschanel on ‘New Girl’ while she’s out on maternity leave for a few episodes.

Zooey Deschanel is pregnant (in real life) and while she’s on maternity leave, “Transformers” star Megan Fox has been cast to fill in on her hit show, “New Girl.”

Fox won’t be playing Deschanel’s role of “Jess.” Instead, Entertainment Weekly reports, Jess will get called for Jury Duty half way through the season and remain out for a long enough period of time that the roommates need a sublet for her — Megan Fox.

Fox will play the new character “Reagan,” a role the show’s executive producer says was written with Fox in mind. The producer says she’s been eying Fox since she starred in the comedy, “This is 40.”

Reagan will be a pharmaceutical sales rep who will disrupt the boys’ lives. It’s not clear how many episodes she’ll stick around for, or if she’ll become a permanent figure on the show, but Entertainment Weekly says Fox will first appear on the sixth episode of the next season, which begins in January.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.