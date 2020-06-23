A resurfaced video shows Jimmy Kimmel laughing as Megan Fox talks about being sexualized at 15, and fans are saying she 'deserved better'

Randy Holmes / Getty Images Megan Fox appeared on ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live.’

A video of Megan Fox’s 2009 interview on ABC’s “Jimmy Kimmel Live” resurfaced on Twitter on Saturday.

During the interview, Fox said “Bad Boys II” director Michael Bay had her wear a bikini, cowboy hat, and six-inch heels as an extra when she was 15.

She also recalled that his “solution” to her being too young to sit at the bar in the scene was to “then have me dancing underneath a waterfall getting soaking wet.”

She called it a “microcosm of how Bay’s mind works.”

“That’s really a microcosm of how all our minds work but some of us have the decency to repress those thoughts,” Kimmel responds, prompting laughter from the audience.

After watching the video, people called Kimmel’s behaviour “disgusting” and said the actress deserved more from Hollywood.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Director Michael Bay and late-night host Jimmy Kimmel are being criticised after Megan Fox‘s 2009 interview on ABC’s “Jimmy Kimmel Live” resurfaced on Twitter on Saturday.

During the interview, Fox told Kimmel about her first time working with Bay as an extra on the 2003 film “Bad Boys II” when she was 15 years old.

She recalled wearing a stars-and-stripes bikini, a red cowboy hat, and six-inch heels – an outfit that she said Bay approved himself.

Because she was 15 at the time and couldn’t legally hold a drink or sit at the bar during the movie’s club scene, Bay came up with an alternative plan.

“His solution to that problem was to then have me dancing underneath a waterfall getting soaking wet. At 15. I was in 10th grade,” she said. “That’s sort of a microcosm of how Bay’s mind works.”

In response, Kimmel told her, “Well, that’s really a microcosm of how all our minds work. Some of us have the decency to repress those thoughts and pretend that they don’t exist.”

clip from 2009 where megan fox tells a story about michael bay sexualising her as a 15 y/o the crowd laughs, and kimmel makes gross jokes teen girls being preyed on by older men has never been taken seriously and still isn’t pic.twitter.com/t1rF80UTj1 — liz w ???? (@reservoird0gs) June 21, 2020

After watching the interview 11 years later, people were shocked at Kimmel’s reaction, saying that it’s unacceptable for an adult to make jokes about sexualizing a minor. Several called for an apology from the late-night host.

Jimmy Kimmel really said that all men think about underaged girls in bikinis, and the audience laughed when Megan Fox retold what was probably a very traumatic experience for her… and y’all wonder why women don’t come forward after being sexually abused. https://t.co/1blrdifr9B — kristen barry (@kmbarry27) June 21, 2020

The way Megan Fox told Jimmy Kimmel how Michael Bay sexualised her when she was 15 is so sad. The worst thing is Jimmy & the audience laughed at her & she felt embarrassed. Women don't report sexual assault because people don't take it seriously enough. — SJ (@Ali_Givenchy) June 22, 2020

I never liked Jimmy Kimmel and after watching Megan Fox's video, I'm utterly disgusted. — Gëth (@_enigma_gafc) June 22, 2020

i’ve been reading up on the megan fox thing for quite a while now but heard kimmel’s response for the first time and…oh wow…just…wow…disgusting and genuinely scary. and the worst part is this is representative of the attitude of most of hollywood https://t.co/vkGGZGexOS — sara (@tastefulvomit) June 21, 2020

I saw that Megan Fox was trending and I read into this thread… Megan Fox was trying to tell us SOMETHING. We just pushed it again and made jokes about it… look how uncomfortable she is describing this moment.. @jimmykimmel you owe her an apology https://t.co/jp6M7H1jff — Papi Queer Wolf (@Bryanlozano2013) June 22, 2020

After her appearance in “Bad Boys II,” Fox worked with Bay on two of the “Transformers” movies. Their relationship soured, however, after Fox likened the director to Adolf Hitler during a 2009 interview with Wonderland.

The Transformers crew then released an open letter defending Bay and slamming Fox, calling her “ungracious” and labelling her as “trailer trash.” In 2010, she left the Transformers franchise.

Fox took on projects like “Jennifer’s Body” and “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles,” but she wasn’t picking up major roles, a pattern that led some people to wonder if she’d been blacklisted for her outspoken criticism of directors and former projects.

After watching the resurfaced “Jimmy Kimmel Live” interview, people argued that Fox deserved better treatment – not only from Bay and Hollywood, but also from the audience, who laughed along with Kimmel.

Several pointed out that the widespread reaction to Fox’s stories could be a reason why she remained quiet during later movements like #MeToo and Time’s Up.

Everybody failed Megan. It makes me so angry because she always has been outspoken about it and something should have been done but now feels like she can’t and it’s all so fucked. https://t.co/3DYIYNs7WO — Ganja Meda’s Fur (@MsMeBaby_98) June 21, 2020

At 15 you are still naive enough to believe an older man has your best interest at heart whilst wanting to believe yourself old enough to be treated like an adult… you're not, and the consequences of such behaviour at that age can affect you for life…#MeganFox https://t.co/MMJVh4S09P — Sarah (@SarahBradbury_9) June 22, 2020

Megan Fox has been sexualized from the age of 15 when Michael Bay made her dance in a bikini and wash his car as part of her audition for Transformers. When she spoke out, she was labelled “ungrateful” by the media and her career was destroyed by Bay and Steven Spielberg. — jonah hauer-king updates (@ephwinslow) June 21, 2020

Two things: Megan Fox was a victim of an industry that took advantage of her, and what Michael Bay did was disgusting. She deserved better. Also, she was goddamn brilliant in Jennifer’s Body, a film that deserves a second chance. pic.twitter.com/ipefEtjB4o — Matt Konopka (@MattKonopkaKHC) June 21, 2020

I was today years old when I found out Michael Bay & team publicly called Megan Fox a “trailer trash pornstar” for speaking out against his sexual harassment on HER WHEN SHE WAS 15 and that’s why the media painted her the way they did for years….. fuck everyone. https://t.co/GUyJL6X7mY — elijah daniel (@elijahdaniel) June 22, 2020

I remember when Megan Fox came out against Michael Bay, the only person who got fucked was her. Steven Spielberg decided to remove her from Dark of the Moon, while Bay got to direct 3 more Transformers movies. Megan Fox deserved better from Hollywood. https://t.co/r1TM6BJPlp — Joseph's Soul Has Been Psychedelicized ???????????????? (@HouseOfDameron) June 21, 2020

megan fox also said she didnt feel like she could come out about her assault during MeToo bc she wasn't supported when she spoke about Michael Bay doing this to her!!!! she said she didn't want to take away from the other women!!!! fuck hollywood https://t.co/JwUTDDTQQv — corgan ???? (@lameinfluence) June 21, 2020

During a 2018 interview with The New York Times, Fox shared that she’d decided against sharing her stories as part of the #MeToo movement.

“I don’t want to say this about myself, but let’s say that I was ahead of my time and so people weren’t able to understand. Instead, I was rejected because of qualities that are now being praised in other women coming forward. And because of my experience, I feel it’s likely that I will always be just out of the collective understanding. I don’t know if there will ever be a time where I’m considered normal or relatable or likable,” the actress said.

She explained that while she has “quite a few stories” regarding sexism and abuse of power, she would likely be victim-shamed if she spoke up based on her previous experiences.

“I just didn’t think based on how I’d been received by people, and by feminists, that I would be a sympathetic victim. And I thought if ever there were a time where the world would agree that it’s appropriate to victim-shame someone, it would be when I come forward with my story,” she said.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.