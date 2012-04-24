Megan Fox Is Pregnant—Here's Today's Buzz

- Megan Fox and husband Brian Austin Green are expecting their first child, E! Online is reporting exclusively. “I want at least two, probably three kids,” the Friends With Kids actress says in the April issue of Cosmopolitan. “I’ve always been maternal.”
- Ryan Seacrest signs a reported $30 million contract to stay on “American Idol” for another two years, despite lagging ratings this season.
- Jennifer Hudson cries as she takes the stand to testify at family’s murder trial.
- Kim Kardashian shows her love for Kanye West by wearing his initials—in her ear.
- Yes and please. Ian Somerhalder (Vampire Diaries, Lost) told Ryan Seacrest he wants in as the lead of Christian Grey in “50 Shades of Grey.”
- Vince Vaughn is teaming up with Tony Danza for a comedy project at ABC.
- Here’s how Brangelina and their brood do a beach vacation—covered up.
- Prince Harry’s rumoured pop star love interest Mollie King is getting a reality show on E!–we doubt the palace will approve.
Now see which of these celebs give paparazzi the biggest payday >
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.