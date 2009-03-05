Megan Fox In Line For Two Comic-Book Movies

- Megan Fox may soon be working on two comic-book movies: Fox Atomic’s underwater adventure Fathom and Jonah Hex, Warner Bros. action Western. Finally! A way to get teenage boys into the theatres no matter how good (or bad) the comic-book movie is. (THR)
- Leonardo DiCaprio is in negotiations to star in Christopher Nolan’s upcoming, non-Batman film, Inception, which Warner Bros. is set to release in the summer of 2010. (Variety)
- Danny Boyle isn’t doing that James Bond movie we told you he may have been considered to direct, but Entertainment Weekly claims he is talking to Sony Pictures about helming a remake of My Fair Lady. (EW)
- Ginnifer Goodwin, John Corbett and Bridget Moynahan have joined the cast of Ramona and Beezus, the Fox 2000 film version of the Beverly Cleary children’s book series. Goodwin will play Aunt Bea while Corbett and Moynahan will play Ramona and Beezus’ parents. (THR)
- Mickey Rourke is set to star in Eleven Minutes, an adaptation of the Paulo Coehlo novel of the same name. (Variety)
- “You’re making a movie about a DeLorean?” people may soon ask filmmaker David Permut, who’s set to direct a biopic of John DeLorean spanning his time at General Motors, the creation of his signature car and his downfall when he was arrested on drug-trafficking charges. Hmmm, former GM exec becomes drug dealer; probably not the kind of PR GM wants. (Variety)
- The cast for Zack Snyder’s all-female “Alice In Wonderland with machine guns” film is starting to come together. Amanda Seyfried, Vanessa Hudgens, Abbie Cornish, Evan Rachel Wood and Emma Stone are all in negotiations to star in the film, with Seyfried being considered for the lead character. (THR)
- View co-host Sherri Shepherd is set to star in the pilot for an untitled Lifetime comedy (THR)
- Former Spider-Man villain Alfred Molina is set to play the evil magician Horvath in Disney’s forthcoming Jerry Bruckheimer-produced, Nicolas Cage-starring Sorcerer’s Apprentice. (THR)
