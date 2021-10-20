I tried the high-protein snack Megan Fox’s trainer recommends to all his clients, and it tasted like a dessert

This baked apple recipe is approved by Megan Fox’s trainer and will make your kitchen smell amazing. Gabby Landsverk/Taylor Hill/WireImage

Harley Pasternak, who trains Megan Fox, gave me the recipe for the high-protein snack he gives to all clients: baked apples.

Pasternak said the recipe is “like dessert,” but with added protein and fiber.

I don’t think it replaces dessert, but would totally make it for a healthy breakfast or party treat.

I love a seasonal snack, especially before a workout. So when I interviewed celebrity trainer Harley Pasternak, I was instantly intrigued by his favorite treat, the high-protein, high-fiber baked apples he recommends to all his clients, including Megan Fox, Ariana Grande, and Rihanna.

Pasternak told me in an interview that the recipe is a key part of his nutrition plan and tastes “just like dessert.”

Since I love apples and Greek yogurt anyway, I put it to the test.

I won’t be swapping it for chocolate cake or ice cream anytime soon, but it did taste more indulgent than other healthy snacks, and I’ll definitely add it to my breakfast rotation.

The four-ingredient recipe is simple and flexible

The recipe is simple: to make four servings, you core four medium apples, bake them on a sheet for 15-20 minutes until soft, and then fill with a blend of Greek yogurt, sweetener, and cinnamon.

Based on the measurements I used, each serving has approximately 110 calories, six grams of protein (as much as one large egg), and five grams of fiber.

The recipe is also flexible with what you happen to have on hand in terms of sweetener and filling.

Since my grocery store was nearly out of plain yogurt, I had to sub in a mixed berry version. I didn’t need additional sweetener in the yogurt, since the Vietnamese cinnamon I have at home is naturally sweet.

I also swapped out the sugar-free syrup for honey, since I’m not worried about calories, but I’m sure it would taste great either way depending on your preference.

With just four ingredients, baked apples are easy to make with whatever yogurt or sweetener you prefer. Gabby Landsverk

The end result is delicious, and looks fancy enough for a autumnal feast

Preparing the apples was a perfect activity for a crisp fall day, putting my heirloom apples from the farmers’ market to work and making my kitchen smell seasonal.

They also looked delicious coming out of the oven and even more so when finished with the cinnamon mixture and topped off with a cinnamon stick garnish.

The taste was just as Pasternak described, with a creamy richness from the yogurt cut through by tart apples still warm and soft from the oven, but with a satisfying firmness to bite into. The cinnamon yogurt mixture, while very strong by itself, added a great flavor and texture to the whole experience.

Coring and baking the apples is a little too time-intensive for snacking

I could imagine making these treats when friends or family are visiting for dinner. It would also be a great weekend breakfast, along a bowl of steel-cut oatmeal when I have a lazy morning.

However, it’s too much work to add to my regular snack rotation.

Coring the apples took several minutes. Even with a quicker microwave version, I’m too hangry to wait 10-plus minutes, so I’ll stick to easier snack options like almonds or hummus with veggies.

I’ll never pick this over traditional dessert when I want a treat

While it was creamy and sweet, it didn’t taste like dessert to me – it tasted like apples with yogurt. I love both of those things, but they don’t scratch an itch for decadent chocolate cake or ice cream.

For me, part of healthy eating is being able to indulge when I feel like it, so no shade to apples, but I’ll still be baking pumpkin pie today.