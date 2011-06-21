Here's The Real Reason Megan Fox Was Fired From Transformers

Michael Bay has finally explained why he fired the world’s sexiest woman from his blockbuster Transformers series.



When Megan Fox compared Bay to Hitler, producer Steven Spielberg said he should fire her. Bay said yesterday: “You know the Hitler thing? Steven said, fire her right now.”

Fox had made the comment to British magazine Wonderland before filming began:

“He’s like Napoleon and he wants to create this insane, infamous madman reputation,” she said of Bay. “He wants to be like Hitler on his sets, and he is. So he’s a nightmare to work for but when you get him away from set, and he’s not in director mode, I kind of really enjoy his personality because he’s so awkward, so hopelessly awkward. He has no social skills at all. And it’s endearing to watch him. He’s vulnerable and fragile in real life and then on set he’s a tyrant. Shia [LaBeouf] and I almost die when we make a Transformers movie. He has you do some really insane things that insurance would never let you do.”

Previously it had been rumoured that Fox quit because Bay made her act like a stripper. Co-star Shia LaBeouf told the LAT:

“Megan developed this Spice Girl strength, this woman-empowerment [stuff] that made her feel awkward about her involvement with Michael, who some people think is a very lascivious filmmaker, the way he films women,” LaBeouf said. “Mike films women in a way that appeals to a 16-year-old sexuality. It’s summer. It’s Michael’s style. And I think [Fox] never got comfortable with it. This is a girl who was taken from complete obscurity and placed in a sex-driven role in front of the whole world and told she was the sexiest woman in America. And she had a hard time accepting it. When Mike would ask her to do specific things, there was no time for fluffy talk. We’re on the run. And the one thing Mike lacks is tact. There’s no time for [LaBeouf assumes a gentle voice] ‘I would like you to just arch your back 70 degrees.'”

