Megan Fox claps back at rumours she's engaged to Machine Gun Kelly after massive ring sparks speculation

Emma McIntyre /AMA2020/Getty Images Megan Fox shut down rumours she was engaged to Machine Gun Kelly on Instagram.

Megan Fox wore a ring on her left finger while out with her boyfriend, Machine Gun Kelly.

Fans speculated that the couple was engaged after confirming their relationship in June.

Fox, 34, shot back at the rumours on her Instagram account on Friday.

Megan Fox has just two words for people who think she’s engaged to Machine Gun Kelly.

The “Jennifer’s Body” actress and Machine Gun Kelly, born Colson Baker, sent their fans into a frenzy on Friday when they were photographed together in New York City.

First reported by the Daily Mail, Fox was spotted accompanying Baker to rehearsals for his “Saturday Night Live” episode that will air January 30. While wearing a pair of pink cat ears and a matching cardigan, Fox also donned a massive ring on her engagement finger.

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly spark engagement rumors after sheâs spotted wearing band on wedding ring finger (Photos) https://t.co/YRy2jhUSHc pic.twitter.com/zwCt0HVtp8 — Linda Ikeji (@lindaikeji) January 29, 2021

People on Twitter wondered if Fox and Baker planned on tying the knot



Engagement rumours swirled on Twitter Friday night after the photos reached social media.

“Mgk and Megan Fox apparently are engaged … so hard to see others living ur dream,” one person wrote.

“If Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox are engaged does this mean I have to give up my dream to marry both, and/or, either of them??”another asked.

“Literally two days ago I was thinking about how @machinegunkelly and @meganfox are the only celebrity couple I really care about and now they might be ENGAGED omg,” one person tweeted.

Fox shut down the engagement rumours with an Instagram post



Fox decided to address the gossip with a single photo posted to her Instagram Stories.

The photo was a close-up of Fox’s left hand and the large ring, which simply had “F— You” written on it. The photo also included the side-eye emoji.

Instagram/Megan Fox Megan Fox shared a close-up photo of the rumoured engagement ring on her Instagram Stories.

Fox, 34, and Colson, 30, sparked dating rumours last March after they met on the set of “Midnight in the Switchgrass.” Her cameo in his intimate music video, “Bloody Valentine,” further flamed speculation, and Colson confirmed their relationship in June.

Fox shares three children with Brian Austin Green, but the couple separated in late 2019 and have since filed for divorce.

In a July interview with “Give them Lala…With Randall,” Fox called Colson her “twin flame” and said they shared an instant connection.

“We’re actually two halves of the same soul,” she said. “I said that to him almost immediately, because I felt it right away.”

