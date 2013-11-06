Megan Fox Stars In New 'Call Of Duty: Ghosts' Trailer

If you’ve seen the new “Call of Duty: Ghosts” trailerover the weekend, you may have spotted a familiar face.

Yes, that is Megan Fox making a cameo, holding a gun.

Activision went all out for the live-action trailer, titled Epic Night Out.” The commercial, directed by James Mangold (“The Wolverine”) and from ad agency 72andSunny, takes place in a Las Vegas setting to the overture of Frank Sinatra’s “I’m Gonna Live Till I Die.”

Big live-action commercials have become something of a staple for the “Call of Duty” (COD) series in efforts to reach a broader audience Eric Hirshberg, CEO of Activision Publishing told Variety.

“Bringing the game world to life and showing every nationality, different genders, celebrities, athletes, regular people inhabiting the game world has always been part of the franchise’s campaigns from the beginning,” says Hirshberg.

Fox isn’t the first celebrity to appear in a video game trailer — or a “Call of Duty” one for that matter. Robert Downey Jr., Jack Black. Sam Worthington, and Jonah Hill have all starred in other COD trailers.

Ghosts is out today for the PS3, Xbox 360, Wii U, and PC. The game will also be available on the PS4 and Xbox One out this month.

Watch the trailer below:

