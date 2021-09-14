Every single Megan Fox movie, ranked by critics

Fox’s lowest-rated film is “Passion Play” (2011).

Summary: In the dramatic thriller “Passion Play,” jazz musician Nate Poole (Mickey Rourke) betrays nefarious gangster Happy Shannon (Bill Murray) by going on the run with Lily (Fox).

Dripping with sentimentality and unintentional humor, the suspense thriller missed the mark in critics’ eyes.

“This underworld fairy tale is so soggy and sentimental it’s like a new genre: Hallmark noir,” Owen Gleiberman wrote for Entertainment Weekly.