Larry Ellison's Daughter Sold Three Los Angeles Properties For A Combined $US46.7 Million

Megan Ellison, movie producer and daughter of Oracle co-founder Larry Ellison,

has quietly sold three contemporary homesin L.A.’s ritzy The Birds neighbourhood, according to real estate blogger The Real Estalker.

The 27-year-old mogul reportedly bought the three homes for a combined $US33 million between 2008 and 2011.

All in all, Ellison nets $US14.15 million in the deals.

The Birds neighbourhood — so called because of street names like Nightingale, Blue Jay, and Oriole — has long been a hotspot for celebrities looking for both glamour and privacy. Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Aniston, and George Harrison have all lived there at some point in their careers.

The first of Ellison’s Bird Street properties was sold for $US21 million to Ted Waitt, Gateway computer billionaire, in August, according to Curbed. The other two went to billionaire heir Ashley Tabor for a combined $US26.25 million.

Weahomes.com All three homes are located in this exclusive Hollywood Hills neighbourhood.

Weahomes.com 9258 Nightingale Drive sold to Ted Waitt for $US21 million.

Theagencyre.com Just down the street, 9262 and 9280 (seen here) sold to Ashley Tabor for a combined $US26.25 million.

Theagencyre.com Panorama views of L.A. are a huge selling point for the Birds.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.