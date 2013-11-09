Larry Ellison's Daughter Sold Three Los Angeles Properties For A Combined $US46.7 Million

Madeline Stone
Megan EllisonGetty Images / Frazer HarrisonMegan Ellison

Megan Ellison, movie producer and daughter of Oracle co-founder Larry Ellison,
has quietly sold three contemporary homesin L.A.’s ritzy The Birds neighbourhood, according to real estate blogger The Real Estalker.

The 27-year-old mogul reportedly bought the three homes for a combined $US33 million between 2008 and 2011.

All in all, Ellison nets $US14.15 million in the deals.

The Birds neighbourhood — so called because of street names like Nightingale, Blue Jay, and Oriole — has long been a hotspot for celebrities looking for both glamour and privacy. Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Aniston, and George Harrison have all lived there at some point in their careers.

The first of Ellison’s Bird Street properties was sold for $US21 million to Ted Waitt, Gateway computer billionaire, in August, according to Curbed. The other two went to billionaire heir Ashley Tabor for a combined $US26.25 million.

Exterior shot NightingaleWeahomes.comAll three homes are located in this exclusive Hollywood Hills neighbourhood.
9258 NightingaleWeahomes.com9258 Nightingale Drive sold to Ted Waitt for $US21 million.
9280 front nightingaleTheagencyre.comJust down the street, 9262 and 9280 (seen here) sold to Ashley Tabor for a combined $US26.25 million.
La panorama nightingaleTheagencyre.comPanorama views of L.A. are a huge selling point for the Birds.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.