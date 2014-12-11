Producer Megan Ellison Responds To A Colleague Who Called Her A 'Lunatic' In Leaked Email

Oracle cofounder Larry Ellison’s 28-year-old daughter, movie producer Megan Ellison, is just one of the new names being thrown into the Sony hacking scandal.
In megaproducer Scott Rudin’s explosive emails to Sony Co-Chairman Amy Pascal, which leaked late Tuesday, Rudin had some harsh words for the young, Oscar-nominated producer who had wanted to finance the Steve Jobs movie when it was at Sony.
Ellison’s father, Larry Ellison, was real-life best friends with Steve Jobs.
In the leaked emails to Pascal, Rudin calls Ellison “a bipolar 28-year-old lunatic” and implied that she needed to take her “meds” to get the production off the ground.
Defamer published the full nugget about Ellison, which she tweeted with a witty response to her nearly 76,000 followers:
Bipolar 28 year old lunatic..? I always thought of myself more as eccentric. pic.twitter.com/EYKyXOGUEb
— Megan Ellison (@meganeellison) December 10, 2014
Well played, Ellison.
