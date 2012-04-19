Larry Ellison's Daughter Is Selling Her Modern Los Angeles Mansion For $15.5 Million

megan ellison sells $15.5 million house

Oracle founder and CEO Larry Ellison is known for snatching up trophy homes.Well, like father, like daughter.

His daughter Megan Ellison, a Hollywood producer, bought two homes that were next door to each other on Nightingale Drive in Los Angeles. Now, Ellison is selling off the more pricey property, which is listed at $15.5 million, according to Trulia.

The house features three bedrooms, four bathrooms, and a 20-seat movie theatre.

The house has 13-foot-high ceilings throughout.

The living room has breathtaking views.

The house has been completely re-built from the ground up.

The gallery hallways are eight feet wide.

The kitchen is wide open, with great natural light.

The kitchen has all poliform furniture.

The guest bedroom has an ensuite bathroom.

The master bedroom has a floor-to-ceiling wall of windows, providing a great view of the city when you wake up.

The master bathroom looks like something out of a resort.

This is a closet Barbie and Carrie Bradshaw would lust after.

The theatre is perfect for any Hollywood producer, and it seats 20.

Outside, there's a walkway around the pool.

