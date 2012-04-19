Larry Ellison's Daughter Is Selling Her Modern Los Angeles Mansion For $15.5 Million

Photo: Trulia

Oracle founder and CEO Larry Ellison is known for snatching up trophy homes.Well, like father, like daughter.



His daughter Megan Ellison, a Hollywood producer, bought two homes that were next door to each other on Nightingale Drive in Los Angeles. Now, Ellison is selling off the more pricey property, which is listed at $15.5 million, according to Trulia.

The house features three bedrooms, four bathrooms, and a 20-seat movie theatre.

