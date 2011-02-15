Larry Ellison's Daughter May Have Just Saved Paul Thomas Anderson's Career

In a rare case of heiress-gone-good, Megan Ellison, the 25-year-old daughter of Oracle founder Larry Ellison, is quickly making a name for herself in the film industry.



According to NYMag.com, Ellison is avoiding the wild-rich-kid route by getting serious about financing films. The films are serious, too, by the way.

Ellison is currently working on three projects. Two are formerly-flailing projects from Paul Thomas Anderson (“There Will Be Blood,” “Magnolia”): an adaptation of a Thomas Pynchon novel and a drama with thinly-veiled Scientology themes. (What makes us think Scientology’s power trio — Cruise-Smith-Travolta — won’t be reading for parts?)

Her third project — which is still in negotiations — would have her buying the rights to Divergent, a much-anticipated futuristic novel out in May.

She’s also listed on IMDB as a producer on “The Wettest County in the World,” which will star Shia LeBeouf, and a nascent Julian Assange project.

What’s driving the young billionairess into Hollywood? Her brother, David, is already in the biz — together they helped finance “True Grit.” And we mustn’t neglect to mention that passing on partying and light crime is a good choice for a girl whose dad has an epic temper.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.