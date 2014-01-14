Larry Ellison's 27-Year-Old Daughter Is Responsible For Two More Hollywood Hits

At the Golden Globe awards on Sunday not one, but two, big winners thanked Oracle CEO Larry Ellison‘s daughter Megan Ellison.

Amy Adams included Ellison in her thank you when she accepted a trophy for her performance in “American Hustle.” So did Spike Jonze, the writer-director of “Her,” when he won for best screenplay, reports Bloomberg.

In just a few years, movie producer Ellison, supported by her dad’s fortune, has become a major power in Hollywood. Her Los Angeles-based Annapurna Pictures backed both “American Hustle” and “Her.”

Her prestige was established in 2012 with “Zero Dark 30.” She launched her film career with the Coen Brothers’ “True Grit.” She produced that one with her brother David Ellison.

All that success at the ripe young age of 27.

Speaking of brother and fellow movie mogul David Ellison, his film company Skydance Productions, is also doing extraordinary well. His blockbusters include: “Star Trek Into Darkness,” “World War Z,” “Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol,” “The Guilt Trip,” “Jack Reacher,” and the newest Tom Clancy movie, “Jack Ryan: Shadow Recruit.” (That’s the first Clancy movie to premier after the author’s death in October.)

With their dad’s software, the Oracle database, used by for most of the world’s corporations, and all of these big-hit movies, the Ellisons are everywhere these days.

The kids aren’t slowing down anytime soon, either. David had promised to give us “Mission: Impossible 5” and “Top Gun 2” at some point. And the two of them plan to jointly work on a “Terminator 5” movie.

