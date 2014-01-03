HOUSE OF THE DAY: Larry Ellison's Daughter Buys A Futuristic LA Mansion For $US30 Million

Megan Ellison — a producer of “Zero Dark 30” and “American Hustle,” as well as the daughter of software mogul Larry Ellison — had a whirlwind year in real estate.

After offloading three properties in the desirable Bird Streets neighbourhood of the Hollywood Hills for $US46.75 million, Ellison has scooped up another modern mansion in Los Angeles’ Mt. Olympus neighbourhood. She paid a reported $US20 million for the home, plus $US10 million for some surrounding land, according to real estate blogger The Real Estalker.

Designed by architect Richard Schwarz and built in 1990, the home has six bedrooms, eight bathrooms, two guest apartments, heated balconies, a pool and a grotto. It also played home to Lou Ferrigno in the movie “I Love You, Man,” and was the backdrop of a 2013 holiday car commercial for Infiniti.

