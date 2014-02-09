Larry Ellison's 28-Year-Old Daughter Has Become One Of The Most Powerful Movie Moguls In Hollywood

Megan Ellison, the 28-year-old daughter of tech billionaire Larry Ellison, has become the first woman producer ever to have two films nominated in the same year for a Best Picture Oscar.

The nominations are for the movies “Her” and “American Hustle”.

Only three other producers in history have had two films nominated for Best Picture in the same year: Francis Ford Coppola and Fred Roos (“The Godfather Part II” and “The Conversation” in 1974) and Scott Rudin (“The Social Network” and “True Grit” in 2010).

In addition that that feat, her films have landed a whopping 17 Academy Award nominations, thanks to nominations for those two films and another she backed, “The Grandmaster.”

Her father Larry, CEO of the tech firm Oracle, couldn’t help but have a “proud dad” moment on stage in Las Vegas Thursday night. He was speaking at an Oracle event when he mentioned Megan’s 17 nominations, calling them “the most ever for a producer in history.”

The Hollywood press has certainly taken notice. Gabe Toro at Cinema Blend called her the “new super producer” and says her 17 nominations beats the previous “mark of excellence” held by Harvey Weinstein. He had eight nominations for three films in one year. (Weinstein is best known for “Gangs of New York,” “Pulp Fiction,” and “Shakespeare in Love”).

Ellison herself was a little more understated. She sent a single tweet that said this:

This isn’t Ellison’s first trip to the Oscars, either. In three years, her production company Annapurna Pictures has backed just over a dozen films and landed 35 Oscar nominations, including a best picture nomination last year for “Zero Dark 30,” reports Variety’s Alexandra Cheney.

“The Master,” “Zero Dark 30” and “American Hustle,” have collectively grossed over $US290 million worldwide at the box office, too, Cheney reports.

Megan’s brother David Ellison is also an uber-successful movie producer with his company Skydance Productions. He prefers action to Megan’s independent films.

They are working together on another “Terminator” film (though Megan just announced that she’s taking a back role to brother David on that, and won’t be chipping in as much cash).

David’s films include “Star Trek Into Darkness,” “World War Z,” “Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol,” “The Guilt Trip,” “Jack Reacher,” and the newest Tom Clancy movie, “Jack Ryan: Shadow Recruit.”

But, with this year’s Oscars, which take place on March 2, it’s clearly Megan’s year.

